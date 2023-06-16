PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Tennessee man allegedly traveled to the area recently with plans of meeting a minor, but instead was confronted by members of the 814 Pred Hunters group in Punxsutawney.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Arnold Brown, 68, of Mohawk, Tennessee, including criminal attempt –corruption of minors; criminal attempt –unlawful contact with a minor; criminal use of a communication facility, all third degree felonies; and criminal attempt –indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old, a second degree misdemeanor.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were notified to call 814 Pred Hunters, who told police Brown had been communicating sexually explicit messages with who he believed was a 15-year-old girl. 814 Pred Hunters also told police Brown had just informed the decoy that he had driven from his home state of Tennessee and was currently at the Cobblestone Hotel in Young Township, and was allegedly arranging to meet the girl in the Punxsutawney Borough for sex.
The group also alleged Brown intended to take the girl back to Tennessee with him. Police were told Brown’s messages were graphic in nature, and later received screenshots of the messages between Brown and the decoy profile.
Brown was allegedly informed of the girl’s age, references are made to the decoy being in school. Brown uses pet names with the profile, and allegedly tells her he will “love her better than she has ever been and that she will love being with him,” according to the affidavit.
He later tells the decoy to erase his messages to her. Brown also keeps the child informed of how far away he is from Punxsutawney while traveling there. He later tells her he will get them a room and that when he takes her back to Tennessee, he may want to stop two or three times.
Brown later went to McDonalds, believing he was meeting with the young girl, and was instead confronted by 814 Pred Hunters. Police were called to McDonalds, where they took Brown into custody and questioned him at the police station.
He allegedly admitted his intention to have sex with the girl, and said “it is what it is.” When asked why, he told police he said he was alone and wanted to give the girl a better life. Brown told police he thought the girl also wanted to have sex with him. He admitted everything in the message exchange was his, according to the affidavit.
Brown provided a written statement to police saying he “messed up” and was sorry. After Brown was taken into custody, a Cobblestone employee checked on his room and reported he had a bouquet of roses, chips, candy, gum, and mints in his room.
Brown is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail. He had a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 8, but no disposition is listed on his file, and no new hearing has been scheduled at this time.