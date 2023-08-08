PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Police recently filed a felony charge against a Texas man following an alleged incident between him and a woman.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Clifford E. Warner, 42, of Brandon, Texas, including robbery –take property from others –third degree felony, receiving stolen property –second degree misdemeanor, and theft by unlawful taking –first degree misdemeanor.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to an Orvetta Street address for a reported assault and arrived to several people around a parked SUV on the side of the road. Warner was standing at the rear of the SUV, and the victim was at the side.
Warner had a cell phone in his hand that the victim said was her phone which he allegedly took from her by force. Warner agreed it was the victim’s phone, but said he was not giving it back until she gave him his property he gave her when they were in a relationship.
Police took the phone from Warner and showed it to the victim, who again said it was hers. The victim told police she was by her porch when Warner showed up to get some of his things he wanted back. She said her phone was in her back pocket, and that Warner allegedly bumped into her and took it.
The victim said it was a new phone she just activated, and not the one he had given her while they were together. She alleged Warner told her he was not giving the phone back until she gave him all the items he wanted.
Warner was then taken into custody and transported to the police station.
Warner has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 15 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.