REYNOLDSVILLE — Two area men are facing charges for allegedly stealing scrap metal valued at $2,400.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Michael Thomas Kolish, 40, of Reynoldsville, including theft of secondary metal –third degree felony, and receiving stolen property –first degree misdemeanor.
Police filed these same charges against Cory Lee Himes, 42, of Brookville.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a property owner contacted police about two people who allegedly came to his property and stole four 55-gallon barrels full of scrap metal valued at about $2,400. The owner had installed trail cameras at his property because of similar incidents in the past, and was able to provide a photo of the car driven to his property.
He told police the barrels were full of flat iron steel and bolts. The victim contacted the police a second time later the same day to say he found a vehicle matching the one that was captured on his property. He could also see a barrel matching the ones stolen from his property in plain sight on the property the vehicle was parked at.
Police went to the property and confirmed the vehicle matched the photo, and saw the barrel filled with scrap metal sitting against the house.
Officers interviewed a woman at the home, who said Kolish and Himes left that morning in Kolish’s Jeep. She said she did not know where they went, and they left again in a different car after returning in the Jeep.
Later that day, Himes reportedly met with police at the DuBois barracks, and said he scraps often and gets scrap metal from all over. He denied being with Kolish that morning, and said he only met him later in the day at a friend’s place.
When Kolish was interviewed by police on Aug. 20, he said Himes contacted him for help moving some scrap metal he alleged he was getting for his uncle. Kolish said he assumed Himes had gotten permission from the owner to take the items. Kolish told Himes he needed a new burn barrel, so the pair planned to take this from the site as well.
Kolish told police the two allegedly took four barrels filled with various scrap metal and went back to Kolish’s home. He said they unloaded one barrel there that Kolish planned on keeping, and Himes allegedly took the rest and scrapped it for the money.
Kolish did not know how much money Himes received for the scrap. Himes returned the Jeep and trailer to Kolish and the two went to a friend’s house together.
Kolish has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 13 with Magisterial District Judge David Inzana. Himes has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 26 with Inzana and is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on previous charges.