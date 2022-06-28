BROOKVILLE — Two area men are facing a felony charge after a pair of ATVs were reportedly stolen from a garage in Jefferson County.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Zachery Scott Lindemuth, 31, of Brockport including receiving stolen property — third degree felony.
Police also filed charges against Michael Ryan Roush Jr., 37, of Clearfield, including receiving stolen property — third degree felony.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to a storage garage in Warsaw Township for a report of a stolen 2007 yellow Suzuki ATV and a stolen 2007 white Suzuki ATV.
The victim told police he went to the garage in November 2021 and noticed the two ATVs were missing. The victim was last in the garage about three weeks prior, and knew the ATVs were there then. It was also reported the yellow ATV had electrical issues that prevented it from running.
In December, the victim allegedly told police that Lindemuth used to live next door, and had known him to be in trouble in the past.
In January 2022, police interviewed Lindemuth at his home, and he denied having any involvement with the ATVs. Later that month, police received a tip that alleged Lindemuth had stolen the ATVs and stopped at his father’s house because he couldn’t keep them running. The tip also alleged Lindemuth had since gotten rid of the ATVs.
In May, a confidential informant told police that Lindemuth had stolen the ATVs and he was assisted by Roush, according to the affidavit. Police interviewed Roush at the Clearfield County Jail, who said he was living with Lindemuth at the time, and said he moved out shortly after Christmas.
Roush alleged he met Lindemuth at Lindemuth’s father’s home in November, and Lindemuth told him he just got two ATVs, and asked if Roush knew how to work on them. The two reportedly took the ATVs to Roush’s camp. Roush was able to recall the make and model of the ATVs because of internet research he did to fix them.
Once Roush fixed them, the ATVs were allegedly sold to a third person. This person was contacted by police later in May who said he was living with Lindemuth as well during the timeframe the ATVs were stolen. He had seen both of the ATVs at the home, and both Lindemuth and Roush riding them on two occasions.
In early December, Roush allegedly approached the person about buying the ATVs, to which he agreed to buy one. The person paid Roush $500 in cash for the white ATV, but later saw online that there were two ATVs stolen a month prior. When the person asked Roush if the ATV he bought from him was one of the stolen ATVs, Roush told him it was. The person returned the ATV at this time, according to the affidavit.
Lindemuth and Roush both have preliminary hearings scheduled for July 28 with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak.