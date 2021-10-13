CLEARFIELD — Convicted murderer Christopher L. Weatherill, 48, who was serving a life in prison term without parole had his sentence reduced to a minimum of 60 years to a maximum of life in prison by Senior Judge David E. Grine Monday.
Weatherill was convicted of murder on Aug. 17, 1990.
On Oct. 26, 1989, Weatherill, then 17, and Dan Crisbell, abducted Ella Brown, 48, of St. Marys in the parking lot of the DuBois Mall, drove her to a wooded area and robbed and stabbed her to death.
Weatherill was sentenced to serve life in prison without parole, but in 2017, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down life in prison without parole sentences for juvenile offenders except in the rarest of circumstances.
Monday, Grine re-sentenced Weatherill to serve a minimum of 50 years and a maximum of life in prison on the criminal homicide charge and a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 20 consecutive to the previous sentence on the kidnapping charge. This means Weatherill would reach his minimum sentence when he is 77 years old. First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza, who represented the commonwealth at the hearing, said he wouldn’t be eligible for release before then under the current laws.
Nedza said she expects Weatherill to appeal his sentence.