CLEARFIELD — Ty Walker Hahn, 27, of Weedville, who strangled and assaulted a woman and chased her through the woods, accepted a guilty plea and was sentenced to state prison Monday by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman.
Hahn pleaded guilty to strangulation — felony of the second degree, terroristic threats — misdemeanor of the first degree, simple assault — misdemeanor of the second degree and would serve a minimum of two years in state prison.
His attorney Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office asked Ammerman to set the maximum at five years. She said Hahn is using this event as a turning point in his life and hopefully won’t be in front of him again.
Ammerman accepted the plea and sentenced Hahn to serve a minimum of two years and a maximum of five years in state prison. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim and to undergo counseling as recommended by the probation department.
And because this is a crime of domestic violence, Hahn is prohibited from owning firearms and is required to turn over all firearms and firearm licenses to the sheriff’s department within 24 hours.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 14, at 11 p.m., DuBois-based state police were dispatched to Tyler Road in Huston Township for a domestic incident between a male and a female.
The victim reported that Hahn was chasing her through the woods.
Upon arriving the victim emerged from the woods, out of breath and was scared. She reportedly had a large bump and large bruise above her right eye.
She also had bruises on her neck that appeared to be from someone choking her.
She said she and Hahn got into an argument that turned physical. She said she tried to get away but Hahn tackled her to the ground.
She said he threatened to kill her.
She said he made her get in his truck. While in the truck, he hit her multiple times.
Eventually she was able to get out of the truck and run away. She said he drove up and down the road looking for her before eventually driving away prior to police arrival.