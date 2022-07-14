CLEARFIELD — Amber Dawn Dunsmore, 26, of Clearfield, who is accused of harboring her father — an escaped inmate from Clearfield County Jail — had all charges bound over to court following a preliminary hearing Wednesday before Judge James Glass.
Dunsmore is accused of letting her father, Robert Lee Miller, 51, of Clearfield, hide in the residence she shared with Michael James Folmar, 31, of Clearfield.
According to police, on May 30, Miller and Donald White, 46, were inmates at CCJ doing a work detail when they stripped off their prison uniforms and fled on foot.
On June 26, Lawrence Township Police searched the home of Dunsmore and Folmar along Rut Alley and reportedly found Miller hiding in a crawl space underneath the floor.
White was captured in the Penfield area by the state police on June 17.
Dunsmore is charged with conspiracy-escape — felony of the third degree, conspiracy-permit/facilitate escape and hindering apprehension/prosecution — misdemeanors of the second degree.
She is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
She was represented by court-appointed attorney Daniel Nelson of Philipsburg. The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Steven Johnston.