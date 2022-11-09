CLEARFIELD — Amber Dawn Dunsmore, 27, of Clearfield who harbored an escaped inmate in her residence while he was on the lam, pleaded guilty in multiple cases and was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman Tuesday at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Dunsmore pleaded guilty in seven separate cases to the charges of conspiracy-escape — felony of the third degree, retail theft — felony of the third degree, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony, endangering the welfare of a child — misdemeanor of the first degree, hinder apprehension/harbor or conceal — misdemeanor of the second degree, retail theft — misdemeanor of the second degree, conspiracy permit, facilitate escape — misdemeanor of the second degree, theft by unlawful taking and confinement and housing of dogs — misdemeanors of the third degree and possession of a controlled substance — ungraded misdemeanor.
Ammerman sentenced her to serve a minimum of 30 months and a maximum of eight years at SCI-Muncy in Lycoming County.
Dunsmore was represented by court appointed attorney Daniel Nelson of Philipsburg.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, Dunsmore’s father, Robert Lee Miller, 51, of Clearfield had escaped from the Clearfield County Jail on May 30 with fellow inmate Donald White, 46, of Brockway. Both escaped from the jail while outside on a work detail.
After his escape, Dunsmore allowed Miller to hide at her residence along Rut Alley in Clearfield.
Lawrence Township police searched the home several times and found Miller hiding in a crawl space underneath the floor.
White was captured in the Penfield area by the state police on June 17.
On July 14, Lawrence Township police responded to the residence Dunsmore shared with a man after a probation officer spotted drug paraphernalia in plain view. The residence was searched and police found a large amount of crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the home.