RIDGWAY — Several area people who respond to emergency situations are attending the CRISIS Schema Workshop in St. Marys this week.
CAPSEA (Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse) and CEMHMR (Cameron and Elk Counties Behavioral and Developmental Program) have teamed up for this collaborative effort, said CAPSEA Executive Director Billie Jo Weyant.
The CRISIS Schema training welcomes EMTs, paramedics, search and rescue personnel, probation officers, medical providers, law enforcement, firefighters, 911 dispatchers and others, she said.
“We are excited to have Sean McCallum, all the way from the United Kingdom, to provide this two-day workshop,” said Weyant, who noted this is the first time this training has been held in the United States.
Critical Incident Stabilization, Integration, & Support (CRISIS) is “a person-centered and holistic approach to supporting people following a critical incident,” according to www.eudemonics.net/portfolio/crisis-schema-training/.
The first workshop is taking place Monday and Tuesday of this week, and the second, Wednesday and Thursday, at the Crystal Fire Department on Erie Avenue.
It has always been part of CAPSEA’s mission, said Weyant, to inform members of the community of educational and supportive resources available to them.
This type of training can be especially useful for those who respond to traumatic situations, such as domestic violence, mental health or crime incidents, she said.
McCallum is a military veteran, firefighter, author and certified trauma trainer who developed the “CRISIS Schema” training, said Weyant.
“Attendees will understand critical incident stress and trauma, stabilizing individuals in crisis and ongoing support options,” she said.
A variety of nine people are participating in the first two-day workshop, and the second is expected to welcome five, Weyant said.
The training is being provided at no cost to the responders, and focuses on “training, educating and empowering people with the knowledge and skills required to provide effective support for individuals following stressful and traumatic experiences,” according to the CRISIS Schema announcement.
CRISIS Schema is a revolutionary development within the psychological first aid field. Once completed, trainees will be able to provide an effective support system for individuals who may be stressed, overwhelmed, distressed, etc.
The workshop focuses on several key components, including understanding critical incident stress/trauma, interventions and stabilizing for people in crisis, providing resources for support recovery and ongoing support for these people, ethics and safeguarding and more, according to the CRISIS Schema announcement.
More information on this training can be found at https://eudemonics.net/portfolio/crisis-schema-training/.