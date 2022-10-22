FALLS CREEK — This month, Crystal City Antiques and Consignments at 112 Main St. in Falls Creek is marking one year of offering unique and collectable treasures to antique hunters from near and far.
Owner Roger Mikulec, a Penn State University graduate in marketing and management, prides himself on the organized shop with items he handpicks himself based on current and ongoing trends and customer feedback.
The shop displays much of Falls Creek and DuBois history. Since its opening, Mikulec has created the “Jackson China” room, which offers a collection of dishes from the former longtime Jackson China factory in Falls Creek.
People are often looking for items such as these airbrushed, highly-coveted dishes, said Mikulec, and a piece of history to take home with them.
Some items are also donated by local families, including Jackson China artifacts donated by Paul Klar of Falls Creek, such as a “shop fan,” a painter’s wheel and tools.
Since opening the shop in October 2021, Mikulec says he has learned much about what people are looking for, based on talking with his customers.
He has seen many repeat customers, too, including some antique goers from around the country.
Crystal City Antiques and Consignments offers a large variety of items, as Mikulec says he tries to hit “a variety of target markets.” A huge seller, he said, is uranium glass, which has its own area of the shop and is available in several colors that glow once under a UV light.
He is also now carrying hand-made uranium glass necklaces, made locally.
Another huge draw, and something Mikulec always keeps an eye out for, is DuBois Budweiser memorabilia, which has its own display wall in the shop.
On display as well, but not for sale, is even an original “Crystal City” license plate.
The shop’s seasonal items are currently displayed in the front window and inside of the store, including Halloween and Christmas-themed blow molds and hand-carved pumpkins.
These items tend to draw people in, and get them in the spirit of the season, said Mikulec.
Antiques are more than just a hobby for Mikulec. It brings him much satisfaction to help customers find the special items they are looking for.
“When someone displays something that they got here in their home, that brings me joy,” he said.
The antique shop is highly organized and visually appealing, with each room sorted by color or item genre, such as the “kitchen room” Mikulec created since opening, offering items such as cast iron and mason jars.
Crystal City Antique’s hours will be expanded during the holiday season. Recently, Mikulec decided to open the shop four days a week. The hours are now Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon-5 p.m.
Follow Crystal City Antiques and Consignments on Facebook or call 814-590-1597 for more information.