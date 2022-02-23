ST. MARYS — Crystal Fire Department Chief Bill Kraus presented his annual report at the start of Monday evening’s St. Marys City Council meeting.
As presented to council members, in year 2021, the CFD responded to 258 incidents, an increase of 54 incidents from the previous year, said Kraus.
The department also received or responded to mutual aid requests 67 times, he continued, including in partnership with Johnsonburg, Fox and Jay townships, Ridgway, Horton Township, Wilcox and Emporium fire departments, as well as Elkland Search and Rescue and St. Marys Area Ambulance.
“We are extremely fortunate to have excellent mutual aid agreements with local and neighboring agencies,” said Kraus. “If St. Marys has a bad fire, we know the local communities are (also) assembling, just like we do, because they know they are going to get called. We are very fortunate that we all get along and work well together –it’s a compliment to the local organizations throughout the county.”
Kraus also recognized the employers who release their firefighters to answer calls during the work day.
“Although we had to be cautious of the pandemic this past year, we were able to provide our fire prevention program,” he said.
CFD volunteers conducted annual drills at local schools and healthcare facilities during Fire Prevention Week, Kraus said, as well as held an open house at the Erie Avenue station. Volunteers also provided fire prevention programs to preschool and elementary students, and Boy and Girl Scout troops.
“Our members are very proud of this program,” he added.
Fire loss for the City of St. Marys was $340,000 for building and contents, and $20,500 for motor vehicle, Kraus said.
The total fire loss, $360,500, is a decrease of $1,428,134 from the previous year.
“Our belief is that our fire prevention program is working –it’s doing something,” Kraus said. “We were up more calls last year, but the fire loss was a lot better. Citizens are more aware of what is going on, and are calling right away.”
The CFD’s average response time for all 258 calls, from the time they are dispatched, was five minutes and 53 seconds, Kraus said. The average response time for mutual aid calls was seven minutes and two seconds.
Councilman Ned Jacob asked Kraus about the CFD’s membership status.
“It’s steady, but we are probably at an all time low,” he responded. “As is everyone. We are all seeing it –not just St. Marys.”
He went on to say the state’s numbers in volunteer firefighters have dramatically dropped.
“We keep trying. I don’t know the answers –no one does,” said Kraus.
Back in the day though, he said, training for firefighters was 48 hours long, then increased to 88 hours, and is now over 200 hours.
These training hours are “outlandish,” Kraus said, and the CFD has tried to fight these requirements through the state and contacting elected officials.