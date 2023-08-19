RIDGWAY — A quilters’ group of about a dozen ladies who call themselves “The Good Old Girls” recently donated 40 “Cuddle Quilts” to Citizens Against Physical, Sexual, and Emotional Abuse (CAPSEA).
The soft, colorful lap-sized quilts are intended to bring comfort to children affected by the turmoil of abuse. Rachel English, CAPSEA shelter supervisor, was delighted to receive the quilts for the shelter, and expressed her gratitude to the quilters for their generous donation.
This group started with just five women who gathered at Fox Township Senior Center in Kersey to learn the basics of quilting from volunteer instructor Sallie Cook. Word spread and the group expanded and moved to the Angel Dreams Quilt Shop where they continued to meet, until COVID caused them to suspend meetings for a year.
When they were ready to meet again, one of the ladies mentioned that the New Hope in Christ Church on Gillis Avenue in Ridgway had a larger room that they would be welcome to use as their group continued to grow.
“This room is absolutely amazing, and the church has been so good to us. They also allow us to use another room for storage of our material and supplies, and they haven’t charged us anything,” commented Cook.
Each quilter brings her own sewing machine and accessories and sets up at one of the long rows of tables, and their supply of fabric comes from personal donations, she said. Members like to share interesting quilt patterns that they’ve researched, and more experienced quilters are eager to help wherever they are needed.
“The Good Old Girls” have also donated lap quilts to Pine Crest and Elk Haven in St. Marys, quilts and dozens of children’s pillowcases to Guardian Angel Center in Kersey, and several dozen baby quilts for a pregnancy support group in Clarion. They are currently making more Cuddle Quilts to be donated to Guardian Angel Center before Christmas.So far this year, the group has made and donated 91 quilts.
“If you can sew, you are welcome to join this group. You don’t need to be a quilter to join us. We will be glad to provide instruction and guidance,” said Cook.
The group meets at New Hope in Christ Church, 18 Gillis Ave. in Ridgway, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Monday of the month, April through December.
“We bring a bag lunch and enjoy socializing as we eat,” concluded Cook.