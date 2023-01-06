DuBOIS — David Cuneo of Penfield was appointed to the Region B seat of the DuBois Area School Board at Tuesday’s special meeting.
Cuneo was the sole applicant who was interviewed by the board at the meeting for the vacant Region B seat following the recent death of Jeff Madinger Sr., who lived in Penfield. Region B is made up of Sandy, Huston, Union and Bloom townships in Clearfield County and Falls Creek Borough in Jefferson County.
Voting for Cuneo were Directors Sam Armagost, Mark Gilga, Larry Salone, David Schwab, Robert Wachob and Charlie Watt. Excused from the meeting were: Gilbert Barker and Dustan Dodd.
Cuneo will fill the vacancy in Region B until December 2023.
The board’s next work session will be held at 7 p.m. on Jan. 12. The board’s next regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Jan. 19.