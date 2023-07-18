CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Days committee President Zach McGarry said the 2023 edition of the festival was superb.
McGarry, the new president of the Curwensville Days steering committee, was happy to share his committee’s opinion in an interview Saturday evening following the parade.
“It was a very wonderful four days. The committee is pleased and happy with the turnout. We had great crowds and great local entertainment each evening. The committee is super pleased with how things have gone. It has been a very good four days,” he said.
McGarry said the committee is attributing those large crowds to an event that was shorter than previous years.
“We believe a shortened week helped. We also had some new vendors and they too helped attract visitors. I would like to thank everyone who came out and joined us,” McGarry stated.
He said the committee will meet in a couple weeks to review the festival, discuss changes to next year’s events based on this year’s happenings and planning for the 2024 festival will begin about October.
Those interested in helping with next year’s event are appreciated, McGarry said. “We are always welcome to new members. The committee is open to everyone’s ideas and input.”
The annual Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.’s annual firemen’s parade was one of the highlights Saturday.
Parade Chairman Robert Pennington said, “It was a fantastic parade. We hope that next year will be even bigger and better.”
The winners from Saturday’s parade as provided by the parade committee are:
Fire and emergency equipment and apparatus:
- Engine, 2011 or newer, North Point Fire Co., first place; and Lawrence Township Fire Co., second.
- Engine, 2010 or older, Brockway Fire Co., first; and Houtzdale Fire Co., second.
- Engine tanker, Glen Hope Fire Co., first.
- Tanker, Brady Township Fire Co., first.
- Aerial or platform truck, Clearfield Fire Co., first.
- Brush truck, Adrian-Sandy Fire Co., first.
- Utility truck, Union Township Fire Co., first.
- Ambulance or quick response service vehicle, Elkland Search and Rescue, first.
- Rescue truck, Madera Fire Co., first.
Brockway Fire Co. received the trophy for the longest distance traveled. Houtzdale Fire Co. took home honors for having the oldest piece of fire apparatus in the parade.
The chief’s award, chosen by Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. Chief Shawn Fye, was presented to North Point Fire Co.
Curwensville Rec Soccer earned top honors for its float.
Band awards:
- Class AA, Philipsburg-Osceola Area Jr./Sr. High School’s Marching Mounties, first.
- Class A, Moshannon Valley Jr./Sr. High School’s Marching Black Knights, first.
- Drum major, Moshannon Valley Jr./Sr. High School’s Marching Black Knights.
- Band front, Philipsburg-Osceola Area Jr./Sr. High School’s Marching Mounties.
- Drumline, Moshannon Valley Jr./Sr. High School’s Marching Black Knights.
Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School’s Marching Mounties took home the traveling trophy given to the best appearing band in the parade with the highest point totals, regardless of class.