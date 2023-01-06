DuBOIS — A Curwensville couple with a passion for pets and professionals who care for them showed their appreciation to the Animal Hospital of DuBois staff on Tuesday.
In partnership with Stephanie and Jason Mingle, the Gypsy Wagon Food Truck, based out of St. Marys, served up a “Taco Tuesday” luncheon for the doctors and staff that afternoon.
The Mingles are “proud pet parents” to a pit bull named Junior, 14, and French bulldog, Woodford “Woody,” 1 1/2, who are quite the pair and a blessing to the family. Both dogs are patients of Dr. Andrew Brosius’ at the Animal Hospital of DuBois.
Last year, Stephanie Mingle said they became aware of Not One More Vet (NOMV), a nonprofit organization and leader in veterinary mental health.
NOMV is “an online support network of over 26,000 veterinary professionals,” who come together to share stories, celebrate, mourn and more, finding others that they can relate to, according to www.nomv.org. The network also has a variety of programs that assist veterinary professionals.
“Many veterinary professionals are in crisis,” it says. “NOMV provides the necessary support to all members of veterinary teams, and students who are struggling or considering suicide — because you are good enough, and you are never alone.”
Feeling like they could do more to show their appreciation for area animal professionals, the Mingles reached out to Larry’s Barbecue concession business of La Jose in 2021, setting up a catered luncheon for doctors and staff of Wise Veterinary Clinic in Punxsutawney.
To her knowledge, Mingle said this was a first for their staff, and they were very excited for the gesture.
Like many fur parents, the Mingles’ pets are a very important part of their family, she said, and fill their home with “so much love.”
“Their health is just as important to us as our own, and we’re so grateful to have resources in our local communities to care for them the way they deserve to be cared for,” she said. “Acknowledging our veterinary clinics and hospitals is our way of giving back and showing our gratitude for all they do for our fur friends throughout the year.”
Mingle, who had previously interacted with Gypsy Wagon Food Truck Founder/Owner Kelly Carver, said she enjoyed her enthusiasm and was eager to work with her for a future event.
As the 2022 holiday season approached, Carver and the Mingles partnered for the second veterinary team luncheon in the works.
“Kelly was excited for the opportunity, and we were thankful she was willing to help us show our appreciation to the Animal Hospital of DuBois,” said Mingle. She was very complimentary of the Gypsy Wagon staff and how great they are to work with.
Mingle and her husband are both self employed. Mingle is a “pawTree petPro,” working for a company that offers a better way for pet parents to care for their furry friends with “premium-quality food, treats and supplements,” and helping pet owners to make informed decisions.
The Mingles received a Christmas card and personal message from the Animal Hospital of DuBois, thanking them for the appreciation luncheon they all very much enjoyed this week.
Mingle said they look forward to making this effort an annual tradition to “bless local animal care professionals.”
“We encourage others to visit NOMV.org,” said Mingle. “And, if they are so inclined, (to) make a donation or do something special for their own veterinary clinic, hospital or emergency treatment services.”
For more information on NOMV, visit www.nomv.org.