BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett has said he will not be prosecuting violations of the state’s recent order mandating masks in all schools.
In his written statement Burkett said, “On August 31, the Acting Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health issued an order “Directing Face Coverings in School Entities.” This order took effect on September 7. Since then, my office has been receiving phone calls and other communications from concerned citizens asking for my stance on the enforcement of this order. People are concerned about criminal penalties for failing to abide by the Department of Health’s order that is made possible by the Disease Control and Prevention Act as well as the Pennsylvania Administrative Code.”
Burkett assures the public “that my office will not prosecute such violations under these laws and I am instructing the police departments in my county not to issue summary citations enforcing this order. I want to make one thing clear: No police agency in our county has shown any interest in filing such citations nor have I received any requests for guidance on how to charge such violations.”
But, he said, other laws will be enforced. “I must also caution people that the other criminal laws of the Commonwealth remain in effect. The position I am announcing today only applies to the enforcement of summary citations under the Disease Control Act and the Administrative Code. This announcement does not, in any way, refer to violations of the Pennsylvania Crimes Code. Thus, any form of violence, assault, threats, harassment, disorderly conduct and other breaches of the peace will not be tolerated. Those incidents will be investigated by the police, and, if appropriate, will be prosecuted by my office. Also, my office can only declare policy about the criminal aspects of the enforcement of the order in Jefferson County. I cannot speak to or give advice on the civil, administrative and regulatory ramifications of this order.”
Burkett said he has also been “told that the order declared by the Acting Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health was, unfortunately, also accompanied by threats of civil liability for administrators, schools and individual school board members. This order has put parents, students, schools, school boards, administrators and teachers into a very difficult situation and I am mindful that everyone is struggling to do what they think is best. Please know my prayers and thoughts go out to all.”