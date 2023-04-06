CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers and Child Advocacy Center Director Dr. Mary Tatum are informing the public that April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
This month and throughout the year, the Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County (CAC-CC) encourages all individuals and organizations to play a role in making Clearfield County a better place for children and families. By ensuring that parents have the knowledge, skills and resources they need to care for their children, communities can help promote children’s social and emotional well-being and prevent child maltreatment. In 2022, the CAC-CC served over 200 children.
As part of raising awareness, this year the CAC-CC would like the community’s help with Child Abuse Prevention Month by asking people or their organization to pick a day to wear blue. They are asked to take a photo, share it on Facebook and tag the CAC-CC by adding @clearfieldcountycac to the post. They can also send it to cac@cenclear.org.
“The CAC-CC would not be possible without the collaboration and efforts of the Multi-Disciplinary Investigative Team (MDIT) of Clearfield County,” Sayers said. The MDIT consists of representatives from the District Attorney’s office, Children Youth, and Family Services, law enforcement agencies through Clearfield County, medical personnel, CenClear, the Victim Witness Office, the Crossroads Project and PASSAGES, Inc.
The CAC-CC provides a vital service to children that may have experienced abuse or witnessed a crime.
“Throughout the year, the CAC-CC receives donations that help offset the cost of operating the program,” Tatum said. “We have volunteers and student interns that help manage projects at the CAC-CC that we would not be able to do without their help.”
Those interested in getting involved with the CAC-CC or learning more on how to prevent child abuse can email cac@cenclear.org for more information.