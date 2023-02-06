DuBOIS — A way to bring spring a little early is through the American Cancer Society Daffodil Days campaign, which is coming the week of March 20.
Now through Feb. 21, orders are being taken from the American Cancer Society for daffodils or tulips, according to DuBois Relay For Life Event Planner Eva McKee. Delivery will be the week of March 20.
Daffodil Days is an opportunity to join with the American Cancer Society in support of their vision to end cancer for everyone, according to the ACS Senior Development Manager Sharon O’Keiff-Fusco. Dollars raised through Daffodil Days help to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support, to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer.
Orders can be delivered to businesses in the DuBois area, she said.
For daffodil orders, those interested may contact the following:
- For the DuBois Relay area, please contact either Karen Mains at 814-603-3874 or McKee at 814-577-5924, or call the Clearfield ACS office at 814-762-6204.
- For the Clearfield Relay area and the Elk County Relay area, persons may contact the Clearfield ACS office at 814-762-6204.
The Relay For Life of DuBois will be set up to sell daffodils in the DuBois Mall on March 24-25 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until sold out, outside of Mains-ly craft.
Daffodil and tulip sales are one of the biggest fundraisers that the Relays in this area do, said McKee.
“Daffodils had stopped, of course, for a couple of years but they are making a come back,” McKee said.
Cut daffodils are sold in bunches of 10 for $10 this year. Once again, the bunches of 10 with a vase are returning for $15 each.
There is also the opportunity for corporations to order a box of 50 bunches of daffodils for $500, said McKee. Also available are the mini daffodil pots for $15 each. These flowers can be replanted outside so that people can see them every year in their yards.
Cut tulips are sold in bunches of 10 for $15, she said. These are assorted colors but the bunch will all be one color. The bunches themselves are not assorted.
People are also offered the opportunity to purchase a bunch of tulips with a vase for $25.
If someone would like to brighten up someone’s day, they can purchase the Gift of Hope for $25, and they can be delivered to a local cancer center, hospital or nursing home for their patients.
“Think of the smile you put on someone’s face that is not able to get out,” McKee said. “Just let us know when you order where you would like them delivered to in the area.”
McKee said the DuBois Relay For Life has many fundraisers coming up so please watch their Facebook page Relay For Life of DuBois, PA for more information on those events.
The Relay For Life is set to take place in the DuBois City Park on July 22 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“We hope to see the community come out to support our event,” she said.