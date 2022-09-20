DuBOIS — The DuBois Area High School has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court.
Mallory Britton is the granddaughter of Mike and Renee Britton, Falls Creek. She is a member of the National Honor Society, She is employed by TJMaxx. Her future plans are to attend college, get married, travel, and eventually start her own family. Her escort, Gilbert Barker, is the son of Gilbert Barker of DuBois and the late Beth Barker. Gil’s future plans are to attend college and become a doctor.
Madelyn Crabtree is the daughter of Don and Kendra Crabtree. She plays volleyball and is on the track team at DAHS. Madelyn is President of NHS, President of National Honor Society, President of Student Council, on the Mock Trial team, in Book Club, in Pep and on the Hope Squad. She works at Perkins Restaurant and Bakery of DuBois. Her future plans are to attend a college or university for pre-medicine, biochemistry, or biomedical sciences. Then, attend a medical school in hopes to become a dermatologist. Her escort, Nathan Swope, is the son of Randall and Susan Swope of Luthersburg. His future plans are to go on to Penn State University Park and study Animal Science, while working as a worker of the Swine Center at Penn State.
Emma Cuba is the daughter of Keri and William Cuba of DuBois. She has been involved in Camp Friendship as a counselor, the National Honor Society, Student Council, Book Club, and Beaver Buddies. She is employed at Soul Wellness and Aegis Coffee Roasters. Her future plans are to attend college to get a degree in speech pathology with a minor in special education, become a speech therapist and enjoy a happily married life with children and a dog. Her escort, Andy Hewitt, is the son of John and Amy Hewitt. Andy’s future plans are to go to college to become a software engineer.
Sarah DeFazio is the daughter of Jim and Kori DeFazio of DuBois. She is a member of the track team. She is employed at Buck’s Pizza and TJMaxx. Her future plans are to attend college with plans to be a wildlife biologist. Her escort, Aaron Andrulonis, is the son of Ed and Missy Andrulonis of DuBois. His future plans are to attend college and major in finance.
Kamryn Fontaine is the daughter of Hannah and Steve Fontaine. She plays soccer and basketball for the beavers and is also on the track and field team. She is a member of National Honor Society, a Book Club Officer, a class officer and is also active in her Church Youth Group. She works as a babysitter and a dog-sitter. Her future plans are to attend a university to continue her athletic career in track & field while majoring in pre-med. She will then continue her education in medical school in hopes of contributing to society in a positive manner. Her escort, Max Smith, is the son of Max and Emily Smith of Reynoldsville. After high school, he plans to attend college and study business and continue onto law school thereafter in hopes of being a lawyer and having a happy and fulfilling life.
Dru Javens is the daughter of Todd and Beth Javens of Reynoldsville. She is on the DAHS Swim team and is also a member of the National Honor Society. She is employed at Sarah’s Soft Serve in Reynoldsville. Her future plans are to attend college to become a physical therapist, travel, get married and have a family. Her escort, Gavin Kaschalk, is the son of Pat Kaschalk of Falls Creek and Deb Kaschalk of DuBois. His future plans are to go to college and earn a degree while playing college baseball and golf.
Abbie McCoy is the daughter of Jason McCoy and Renee McCoy. She plays soccer, basketball and is on the track and field team. Abbie is also involved with the DECA, the National Honor Society, Book Club and the Hope Squad. Her future plans are to attend Penn State at University Park, study to get a doctorate in addiction therapy, settle down and get married, have kids and live a healthy and happy life. Her escort, Zach Rafferty, is the son of Christene Rafferty of DuBois and the late Thomas Rafferty. His future plans are to become a journalist.
Leah McFadden is the daughter of Jen and Bill McFadden of DuBois. She is captain of the soccer team and is also on the track team at DAHS. She is in the National Honor Society, President of the Book Club, on the Mock Trial team, on the Hope Squad, PEP Club President and President of the Class of 23. Her future plans are to go to college, find her happiness and live life to the fullest. Her escort, Andrew Shaffer-Doan, is the son of Tim Doan and Karen Shaffer; Reynoldsville. Andrew’s future plans are to attend college, become a teacher, and have a family.
Jessica Pfaff is the daughter of Tammy and Jeff Pfaff of DuBois. Jessica plays volleyball for DAHS. She works at Shoe Sensation. Her future plans are to attend Clarion University to become a sonographer. Her escort, Andrew Gudalis, is the son of Corrie Gudalis. His future plans are to work in the medical profession.
Anna Weible is the daughter of Renee and John Weible of DuBois. She is a DAHS Cheerleader. Anna is also in the National Honor Society, Student Council, Book club and on the Mock Trial Team. She is employed as a Barista at Aegis Coffee Roasters. Her future plans are to study law and government and one day become a district attorney. Her escort, Billy Gray, is the son of Christy and Bill Gray of DuBois. Billy’s future plans are to go to college to study film and pursue his dream of being a Youtuber.
Julia Wirths is the daughter of Debbie and Phuong Wirths of DuBois. She is a member of the DAHS Cross Country team. Julia is also in the National Honor Society, Drama Club, Select Choir, Book Club, Mock Trial and PEP. Her future plans are to major in International Relations and get a certificate in ESL. She then plans to teach abroad and one day work in foreign service. Her escort, Tyler Stevens, is the son of Ed and Kelly Stevens of DuBois. Tyler’s future plans are to go to college for mechanical engineering, create his own workshop, get married, and start a family
The Duke this year is Shawn Balsano. He is the son of Dennis and Sharon Balsano of DuBois. He enjoys video games and skating. His plans after graduation are to work with animals. The Duchess this year is Alissa Frantz. She is the daughter of Danielle and Stephen Skinner and Allen Frantz. Her future plans are to work in healthcare.
This year’s princess is Jocelyn Wells. Jocelyn is the daughter of Billie Jo and Jeff Wilson and Josh Wells. She is a gymnast for Prime Gymnastics and a cheerleader for Rival Elite. She currently attends Juniata Elementary School. Her future plans are to be a dentist, but until then she wants to be a princess.
The prince is Baron Bennett. He is the son of Kaye and Dave Bennett. Baron enjoys basketball, football, soccer and baseball. He also loves to play with his friends , traveling and his I-pad. Baron is obsessed with WWE! He currently attends Juniata Elementary School. His future plans are to attend Penn State and become a doctor.
DAHS welcomes back last year’s queen, Brooke Chewning. She is the daughter of Tracy and Ron Chewning. She is currently attending Slippery Rock University. Her future plans are to graduate with honors as a Physician’s Assistant, move somewhere warm and have a family. Her escort, AJ Nicastro, is the son of Jen and Tony Marsico of Sykesville. AJ’s future plans are to continue his career in the oilfield.
The homecoming game is Friday, Sept. 23. The DuBois Beavers will play the Brookville Raiders. A tailgate party will be held from 3:15-5:15 p.m. in the DAHS parking lot. The parade leaves the high school at 5:45 p.m. The queen will be crowned during halftime.