DuBOIS — The DuBois Area High School Greenhouse Sale, which started Thursday, has something for everyone, including houseplants and garden vegetables, according to advisor Gretchen Clark.
The greenhouse is located behind the high school and the sale continues today from noon-3 p.m., as well as May 15, May 17 and May 18.
“We started this three years ago,” said Clark. “We were able to raise enough money and received a grant through Lowe’s to get the greenhouse. Then we created our club and students come down here once a week, starting in January, and we start growing flowers from seeds, vegetables from seeds, and then we order flower plugs from a company called BFG Supply out of Ohio, and that’s how we create our hanging baskets. We had 125 hanging baskets this year, and we’re down to about 10 right now, so they went fast.”
The sale will continue today, she said, and then potentially for three days next week, but Clark isn’t sure they will have enough items to keep it going that long.
Clark said there are about 20 members in the Greenhouse Club.
“It’s been a great success,” said Clark.
Junior Madalyn Rhodes, who has been a Greenhouse Club member for three years, said it’s very relaxing to her.
“It’s just a nice place to come out to during school,” said Rhodes. “It’s very calming.”