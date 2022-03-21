DuBOIS — On March 12, teams from the DuBois Area School District competed at the VEX Western Pennsylvania State Championships at Clarion University.
DuBois was represented by 10 students comprising three teams. The teams had earned their invitations to championships based on their performance and awards from tournaments earlier in the season. Two teams finished the day with coveted invitations to the VEX World Championship to be held the first week of May in Dallas, Texas.
The VEX Robotics competition strives to prepare students to become future innovators and increase interest in STEM subject areas. Each year, students are presented with a new competitive game for which they must design, build, and code a robot. The robots are built from kits, but students have immense freedom in the design as there are no predetermined instructions and many parts can be modified. The entire process focuses on the engineering design process and documenting it, with many awards centered around the teams’ engineering notebooks.
This year’s game involves collecting mobile goals and small rings to place in or on the goals. Teams can score additional points by balancing the goals and robots on a pivoting platform. Each match involves four robots, two per alliance. The match begins with a 15 second autonomous period where all robot actions are preprogrammed. A small bonus is awarded to the winner of the autonomous period. The match then continues with a 1 minute 45 second driver control period. Additionally, teams can compete in a separate skills competition with only their robot on the field. This combines the scores from a full minute of autonomous with a separate minute of driver control.
At the championships, the DuBois teams worked with random schools throughout the qualification matches, building relationships and strategies that would lead to good alliance pairings in the elimination rounds. Throughout the day, they practiced, repaired, tweaked and interviewed with judges.
At the end of the day, high school team 15801C, Peyton Kifer (10th) and Justin Rake (9th), placed 8th in qualifications and won the Innovate Award. The Innovate Award is presented to a team that has demonstrated a strong combination of ingenuity and innovation in designing their VEX robot. The middle school team 15801G, Jack Stringer (8th), Derek Weber (7th), and Sean Stringer (5th) placed 3rd during qualifications and then received the Middle School Excellence Award.The Excellence Award is the highest award presented in the VEX Robotics competition. This award is presented to a team that exemplifies overall excellence in building a high-quality robotics program and is also a strong contender in numerous award categories.
Both teams are now preparing for the upcoming world championships where they will face top teams from both the United States and international competitions. The teams will be traveling with some family and their coaches, Jen Keith and Ken Evans.
Also competing at the State Championships was DuBois Area High School team 15801A, Julian Roen (10th), Corbin Wildnauer (10th), Tyler Baughman (10th), Jacob Pearce (11th), and Andrew Mottern (9th) who qualified by earning the Innovate Award and two Design Awards during the 2022 season.