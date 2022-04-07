DuBOIS — An education instructor from the Keystone Elk Country Alliance recently made an offer to DuBois Area High School Science Team Coach Doug Brennan to hold a day of workshops for the team at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette.
Having the foresight, Brennan accepted that offer.
“Having visited the Elk Country Visitor Center and taken part in tagging an elk calf a few springs ago, seeing what the center had to offer students, it was a no-brainer at the gold mine of experiences that could be drawn on to enrich the students’ understanding and appreciation of nature’s abundance in our PA Wilds,” said Brennan.
Brennan noted that the students are studying for the Clearfield County Envirothon.
“The students were pleasantly surprised with the elk center’s accommodations,” said Brennan. “There was much to see in the great room inside the elk center.”
Ben Porkolab, the education instructor, treated the students to a well-planned and organized event, said Brennan.
“Students learned of our elk herd and its history — the elk coming back from the verge of extinction to the robust viable herd of today,” said Brennan.
During the experience, Brennan said students were shown how to score deer and elk antlers using the Boone and Crockett scoring. They were also told how antler shed hunting can be a favorite past time for friends to enjoy the outdoors.
Students also had a chance to ask questions about other mammals that are encountered in the PA Wilds.
“Just for fun Mr. Porkolab had the students take a pile of elk bones and told them to put it together,” said Brennan. “He (Porkolab) gave them 15 minutes and before the time ran out the students had assembled a skeletal version of an elk. The day wasn’t complete until the students got a chance to go to the 4D elk movie theater. You can still hear students talk of the experience at the Elk Country Visitor Center.”