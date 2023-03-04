DuBOIS — Julia Wirths, a senior at DuBois Area High school and in her last year of eligibility, recently became the only four-time regional champion for the ArtsPath Poetry Out Loud competition.
Wirths will next compete in the Pennsylvania state competition, being held by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, through virtual video submission, with the winner being announced March 13 on Facebook by the PCA. She is also the 2022 state runner-up.
The lead teacher for the Poetry Out Loud program at DuBois Area High School is Dorothea Hackett.
Wirths’ three memorized recitations were “Infelix” by Adah Isaacs Menken, “A Litany for Survival” by Audre Lorde, and “Object Lesson” by Claire Schwartz.
At DAHS, Wirths is involved in Drama Club/International Thespian Society, Concert Choir, National Honor Society, Book Club, National Society of High School Scholars, cross country, Mock Trial, PEP, Dynamics, Select Choir, and Ski Club.
The two other contestants were Matthew Campbell, a junior from the Kiski School, and Maura Knepper, a senior from Indiana Area High School.
Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that encourages the study of great poetry by offering free educational materials and a dynamic recitation competition for high school students across the country. This program helps students master public speaking skills, build self-confidence, and learn about literary history and contemporary life. Poetry Out Loud is a partnership of the National Endowment for the Arts, the Poetry Foundation, and the state and jurisdictional arts agencies.
Since its inception in 2005 by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation, Poetry Out Loud has grown to reach more than 4.1 million students and 68,000 teachers from 17,000 schools and organizations in every state, American Samoa, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.
ArtsPath is one of 14 regional arts-in-education programs that, in addition to presenting the Poetry Out Loud program, partner with the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts in placing high-quality, professionally active visual, performing, media, and literary artists in educational and community settings for extended, in-depth residency activities. The ArtsPath service region includes Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties, as well as the DuBois Area School District for Poetry Out Loud.
ArtsPath and Poetry Out Loud are made possible through the AIE Partnership of the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, a state agency. It is funded by the citizens of Pennsylvania through an annual legislative appropriation and administered locally by ArtsPath through the College of Arts and Humanities at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.