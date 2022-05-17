DuBOIS — DuBois Area High School senior Astacio “A.C.” Deemer was recognized at last week’s DuBois Area School Board meeting for having served as a student representative to the board for the past two years.
“There’s no questioning why A.C. was selected to serve as a student representative,” said Superintendent Wendy Benton. “From the time I met him as a middle school student, he has always been an exemplary role model for his peers and consistently demonstrates his leadership within the student body. So it’s been a pleasure getting to know A.C. a little better, and we want to congratulate him as he graduates here in just a couple of weeks and wish him very well in the future.”
In other matters, the board:
- Agreed to seek bids for a multi-passenger student transportation vehicle with front-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, or 4-wheel drive.
- Awarded the bid for the Emergency Generator Power project to Hallstrom-Clark Electric, Inc., in the amount of $349,600.00. This was the lowest bidder meeting specifications and is to be paid with ESSER funds.
- Approved the summer work schedule for the elementary school counselors for an additional 16 days, as needed, to be divided among the counselors for the 2022-2023 school year. This is the same as the prior year.
- Waived the fees for the summer school programs at the DuBois Area Middle School (July 5-July 28) and the DuBois Area Senior High School (July 11-July 28).
- Agreed to seek bids for the concrete maintenance repairs under the swimming pool.
- Approved a proposal for additional staff participation in the Safe Crisis Management Training scheduled on June 1-2, at an additional cost not to exceed $2,670.00, as submitted. This will be paid for with Title IV funds.
- Approved a change order in the amount of $30,673.21 for Carl Walker Construction, Inc. for the replacement of the back wall of the visitor side bleachers.
- Approved the DuBois Area High School Marching Band schedule for the 2022-2023 school year, as submitted.