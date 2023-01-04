DuBOIS — Charlie Nixon, a DuBois Area High School student, recently had the honor of performing in the elite National Association for Music Education All-National Honor Mixed Choir in Maryland.
A junior at DAHS, Nixon is a Tenor 1 and represented Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 3 which covers 27 school districts. By competing last year and placing well, Nixon said he became eligible to participate in the national choir. The choir’s concert was held in November.
The journey to the national choir requires multiple auditions as students proceed from the regional, state to national level.
Nixon said that making the national choir was not really a realistic goal for him until after the state level.
“But once I found out I was eligible for nationals, I thought to myself, the least I could do is audition, and if I don’t get in, I don’t get in,” he said. “Never am I ever going to take an audition for granted again because this is the kind of stuff that can happen if you set your mind to it and put in the passion and effort.”
The feeling he had when he found out he was selected for the national choir was one of shock.
“It didn’t feel real at first, and it was just a surreal experience. That feeling I will never forget,” he said.
Although Nixon was the only DuBois student to participate in the national choir, he wasn’t the only one selected from DAHS.
“Andy Hewitt, who is also very very talented, made it as an alternate,” Nixon said.
Nixon said he was in “complete awe” when he first arrived at the event, which was held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center.
“It was such a spacious event center, and it was so easy to get lost in,” said Nixon. “They prepared us for the event by sending us the music a few weeks before. When we arrived at the venue, there were so many rehearsals over strenuous periods of time — most of which mainly lasted four hours.”
Nixon said the experience at nationals was truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for him.
“Working with other very talented people my age to make beautiful memories and music is truly an amazing thing,” said Nixon. “The sound of the choir was completely other-worldly. I’ve made so many great friends, as well, from all over the country, and I will never forget them. There is no better definition for that group other than Mixed Choir, because we all came from different areas of the country and so many different cultures, just to make beautiful music.”
Nixon said music has always been a huge part of his life, ever since he was about 4 years old and living with his mom and grandparents.
“I hope to have music in my life for as long as I live,” said Nixon.
Musically, Nixon said he has many inspirations.
“First off, my two music teachers, Melinda Swauger and Nicholas Kloszewski. I could not ask for better directors,” he said. “They are so passionate about what they teach, and I have learned so much from them. They also are some of the best people to talk to if I’m going through something.”
Nixon said his Aunt Nicki is also a huge inspiration to him.
“She (Aunt Nicki) showed me so much stuff about music at such a young age,” said Nixon. “My mother, Jennifer Nixon, is another inspiration musically. She would always sing me to sleep, and she would always play her 70s and 80s music in the car. I’d also like to give a shout out to my Aunt Julie. She would always sing in the choir or in church, and that inspired me to get into singing as well.”
Although he loves all kinds of music, Nixon said his favorite kind of music is 70s or 80s soft rock.
“I love groups like The Eagles, America, The Doobie Brothers, and Ambrosia, but I also love artists like Prince, Elvis, Stevie Wonder, and James Taylor,” he said.
After he graduates from high school, Nixon said he plans to attend college and pursue a degree in music education.
“I would love to teach middle school students and continue to participate in community music opportunities on the side,” he said.
Dr. Frances Fonza conducted the All-National Honor Mixed Choir, with Lisa Powell as accompanist. The program included “A Mighty Fortress,” “Come Sweet Death,” “Wangol,” “Journey Home,” “TaReKiTa,” “Can We Sing the Darkness to Light?”, and “Way Over in Beulah Land.”