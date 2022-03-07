DuBOIS — Peyton Kifer virtually presented his research project Saturday at the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science regional competition, according to DuBois Area High School Science Team Coach Douglas Brennan.
“The competition usually ensues at The Pennsylvania State University at Altoona,” said Brennan. “This year’s projects and adjudication take on a different norm due to COVID. Projects were under COVID protocol and have been researched and presented with safety in mind for all.”
Kifer, a 10th-grade student, presented his project on “Treating Retina Pigmentosa With Non-Invasive Electrical Stimulation.”
Students receiving an award in the presentation judging would be eligible to present in-person at the PJAS state competition in May.
The state presentations are usually held at Penn State University, University Park.
The Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science (PJAS) is a statewide organization of high school students designed to stimulate and promote interest in science among its members through the development of research projects and investigations. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is divided into 12 PJAS regions. Each PJAS region consists of two or more counties. Every PJAS region has one or more directors and a treasurer who oversee the operation of the region. PJAS also has a state director, a state secretary, and two state treasurers as well as committees for judging, safety, technicians, and awards.