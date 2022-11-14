DuBOIS — DuBois Area High School English teacher Todd Shindledecker spoke about what Veterans Day means to him and his family at last Friday’s annual program at the DuBois Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 813.
“As a teacher and as someone who wore the uniform, I am heartened to hear and see the respect that is extended to veterans and the awed speech the students display when they speak of the veterans that they know,” said Shindledecker.
He said he considers himself lucky to teach military history, one of the most popular electives at the high school.
“The students often talk with pride about their relatives and friends that have served or are currently serving in all branches of the military,” said Shindledecker. “I often have students come to me and tell me with pride that they want to join up. Veterans Day, like I said, to me, is a celebration of family and sacrifice. Whether in service or at home, in peace or in war, there’s a level of sacrifice for those who wear the uniform and their families.”
Shindledecker said his grandfather is a World War II veteran.
“He (his grandfather) was just beginning to be able to talk about his experiences in World War II when I was 11, and he was my inspiration for my service,” he said. “I also learned that my grandmother and mother, I learned from them about the hardships they faced, the hardships that military families face when a loved one is deployed.”
Shindledecker said his grandfather told him a story about how he was concerned about his young daughter and wife at home when he was serving during the war.
“It was Christmas of 1944. He was in the 4th Armored Division of Patton’s Third Army. He had just been ordered to wheel around from their attack in the south of France up to the north to help relieve best home. He told me this as a child. He wrote home to his wife that he was in Paris enjoying a feast with songs and dance and beverages,” said Shindledecker. “Later, he pulled me aside and whispered to me, ‘I was really sitting in the back of my armored car eating a can of cold sea rats.’ He didn’t want them to worry. It still gets me, just even thinking about it. He didn’t want them to worry. As an 11-year-old boy, I really internalized that. That is the sacrifice that people make, that veterans make.”
Shindledecker said “serving one’s country is a hardship that is born out of a desire to protect others, and it is the noblest of sacrifices for the soldiers and sailors and members of the military and their entire family.”
He said to him, a veteran is surrounded by family, their family, their spouses and children and their military family.
“We come from many different backgrounds, but we are all united in our service to the people of this country. Veterans are people who answer the call to their country. They live by words like duty, honor, and sacrifice. They sign up to help protect those who cannot protect themselves, and they sign away their constitutional rights and agree to be bound by the UCMJ. There is no stronger bond than that shared sacrifice among service members,” said Shindledecker.
“Everyone gathered here today is part of that family,” he said. “I encourage you to pass your stories on to your family and to the generations to come, so that you might inspire, so that torch may be passed on. I count myself very lucky that every day I get to see the future leaders of this country learn and grow and learn what words like sacrifice and honor and duty mean, and I get to see that light switch on in them.”
Shindledecker also read some words some of his students wrote when he asked them to do so.
With regard to future generations, Shindledecker said, “Take heart. These are insightful, dedicated young people. They’re growing. They’re finding their way. We all have experiences in our lives from which we learn and grow, and I have no doubt that the bright future that has been provided by those who have served and know sacrifice as the next generation is set to carry on that noble American tradition.”