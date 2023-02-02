DuBOIS — The DuBois Area High School will be hosting the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 3 Band Festival for the first time since 1992, according to DAHS Director of Bands Melinda Swauger.
The festival will take place Feb. 8, 9 and 10 at the DuBois Area High School.
Swauger, who is also the festival host, said this year’s event will include 145 students from 26 area schools.
Students participating from DAHS include:
- Michaela Albers, Bassoon
- Michael Angelo, Trombone
- Caitlyn Bohensky, Trombone
- Rayne Caltagarone, Flute
- Andy Hewitt, Alto Saxophone
- Porter Kolash, Bass Clarinet
- Jeremiah Mondi, Euphonium
- Peyton Morgan, Clarinet
- Charlie Nixon, Baritone Saxophone
- Aubrey Ott, Clarinet
- Madalyn Rhodes, Trumpet
- Anthony Sago, Tuba
- Tyler Stevens, Trumpet
- Maggie Tobin, Clarinet
- Madalynn Wilson, Alto Saxophone
The guest conductor for the program will be Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Toven from West Point.
A public concert will be presented on Friday, Feb. 10 beginning at 7 p.m. in the DuBois Area High School Auditorium.
Tickets are $5 at the door.