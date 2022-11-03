DuBOIS — The Daily Thread, an affordable women’s apparel retail store, opened a location in the DuBois Mall in early October.
The new store is located close to Maurices and JCPenney, said Manager Marla Ell.
The DuBois Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Daily Thread to the community during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 10.
One of the things that sets the store apart is how the people behind the Daily Thread positively view women and body image, Ell said.
“They believe everybody is beautiful,” Ell said, noting that the stores carry sizes extra-small through 3X, or “petite, missy, plus.”
Daily Thread offers “a new retail concept, selling value-priced casual and career apparel, including brands shoppers are familiar with, and ones they have yet to discover,” Ell explained.
New styles will also be added on a weekly basis from the company’s inventory assortment, keeping things “fresh and exciting” for customers, she noted.
“Their ever-evolving assortment creates a fun shopping experience, while (also) providing the ultimate deal,” Ell said.
Since it is owned by the district supplier and manufacturer NYC Alliance, the Daily Thread store is able to offer “quality clothing at a lower price,” she said, as well as extensive inventory and selections.
NYC manufactures clothing for everyday retailers such as Macy’s, JCPenney, Christopher and Banks, Ross and TJ Maxx.
“The Daily Thread is now the fastest-growing brand in retail,” Ell noted.
The store in the DuBois Mall is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon-5 p.m.
Visit www.shopdailythread.com and Daily Thread on Facebook.