Dani Aravich, a Boise, Idaho woman with ties to the DuBois area, will represent Team USA in track and field during the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games which begin Aug. 24.
Then, just six months after competing for the first time in the Summer Paralympics’ 400-meter sprint, Aravich plans to ski at the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing.
“Because the 2020 Summer Games were delayed, I will be the first to qualify for back-to-back Paralympics six months apart,” said Aravich via telephone just before she left for Tokyo.
Born without her left hand and forearm, Aravich, 25, said she has loved sports her entire life.
“It’s something my parents instilled in me at a young age,” said Aravich, who is the daughter of Robert Aravich Jr. and Katherine Aravich Jr., of Boise, Idaho. Her father is a 1978 graduate of DuBois Area High School. She is also the granddaughter of Robert Aravich Sr. of Brockway.
Aravich started running in high school and then ran cross country and track while a freshman at Butler University against NCAA Division I competition, before shifting focus to solely her studies. Majoring in marketing and entrepreneurship, she then began her post-grad career in a ticket sales role with the Utah Jazz of the NBA in Salt Lake City.
Although Aravich started running again after college, she didn’t even know that she was eligible for the Paralympics until 2018 and it sparked her interest. After several months of training, Aravich ran her first Para race.
In her classification for Paralympic track and field, Aravich is able to compete for the Games in the short-distance 100-, 200- and 400-meter races. She ran distance in college, so switching over to sprints was new.
Shortly after discovering Paralympics, Aravich was recruited into a second sport — Nordic skiing. Aravich is on the US national team in Nordic skiing and is expected to qualify for the Winter Games.
“I only got into the Nordic skiing because I was starting to train for Paralympic track and field and they do a lot of recruiting,” said Aravich. “Since Nordic skiing is a little bit more of a niche sport, they have to recruit quite a bit more. So they found me through track, invited me to a training camp and then helped me out to try to get here and start skiing.”
Two years of dedicated training paid off on June 19, 2021 when Aravich competed at the track and field trials in Minneapolis and ran the 400 meters at 62.8 seconds. She found out on June 24 that it was good enough to make the USA team.
“I was surprised because I didn’t have the best trial performance in my life, so I was nervous that I wasn’t going to make it,” said Aravich. “When my name was read on the team announcement, I was pleasantly surprised and really happy that my performance at least was enough to make the team.”
She spent the rest of the summer training in Bozeman, Montana before she left for Tokyo on Aug. 10.
“Yes and no,” replied Aravich when asked if she feels ready to compete in Tokyo. “I’ve spent the past month and a half since trials trying to prepare, but also, since I do a winter sport, I’ve had to try to combine training plans and still focus on track, but also add in skiing and shooting for biathlon so that as soon as I come back from Tokyo, I’ll be full force ahead towards looking towards Beijing.”
Aravich said she wouldn’t say it’s common to qualify for both the Summer and Winter Games; there have been only a few other athletes to do so in Paralympic history. To debut within the same Games cycle for both summer and winter is even less common. With the delay of the Tokyo Games, this is debuting for both within less than a year.
Aravich said her family seems “super excited” to watch her in the Paralympics, especially since she gave up a lot to train for it.
“I gave up a traditional career and a lot of financial stability in order to try to chase this,” she said. “They (family) have been really happy to see that it all played out and have been very supportive.”
Aravich said she attributes her perseverance to the way her parents raised her: “No disability is an excuse for not living life like anyone else. Don’t feel pity for yourself, and if you think you can’t do something, figure out a way to do it in a way that works for you.”
After arriving in Tokyo, Aravich has been spending her time training with her team before the Summer Games begin with opening ceremonies.
Aravich said she will compete in the women’s 400-meter sprint at the Summer Paralympics Aug. 26 in America/Aug. 27 in Tokyo. If she makes the finals, Aravich will compete again on Aug. 28 (JST). The Paralympics will be aired on NBC.
“After Tokyo and Beijing, I hope that I will continue to compete as an elite athlete for years and years to come,” said Aravich. “For my career after I retire from sports, I would love to stay involved in sports through coaching or working for a governing body.”