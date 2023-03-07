DuBOIS — Director of Human Resource Edd Brady discussed recently how the teacher induction program is being implemented in the DuBois Area School District.
Brady’s presentation, at a recent board meeting, was based off Simon Sinek’s theory of leadership — what, how and why. Brady focused on what induction is, how the district does it and why they do it.
Induction is a requirement for all new professional staff, which would be anyone who’s certified to teach or be a school counselor and anyone who has a certification under the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE), Brady said at a recent board meeting.
In 1987, the PDE states under Chapter 49, that teachers have to get permanent certification within three to six years, and one of the requirements is to go through the induction process. Non-first year teachers must also meet permanent professional certification requirements and participate with the non-induction onboarding process.
On the last in-service day, the district welcomed between 25 and 30 new professional and administrator staff, he said. When Superintendent Wendy Benton introduced everyone at the in-service, “I can’t tell you how many times she had referenced that people were trying to get to DuBois because of their experience while they were going through their student teacher placement, which just really shows what our staff provide for student teachers and the support.”
“If we’re getting that at that level, imagine what we’re able to do with onboarding through the induction process that’s a little bit more formalized,” said Brady.
The district has a teacher induction planning committee that oversees the entire induction program, he said. In addition to Brady and Benton, other members of that committee include fourth-grade teacher Becky Pasternak, English teacher Sarah Hoare and social studies teacher Jacqueline Norris.
As the coordinator of the committee, Brady said he is working on the overall program development since the district is looking to build a training onboarding system to build educational leaders, as well as strengthening and connecting their new professional staff with their most experienced and proven educational leaders.
“I think we all recognize that we have building administrators such as principals, assistant principals, but we have other resources here as well in educational leadership positions such as director of technology and innovation that really brings that technology and educational piece to the classroom,” said Brady. “We have a director of curriculum/instruction and assessment that focuses on the core content areas and what we should be driving when we’re developing lessons. It’s not just about what it takes to be an effective educator, but really allowing our new staff to know what we have available here because the board of directors, with the recommendation of Mrs. Benton, have really invested a lot into the development of student achievement through our educators.”
An inductee will be the professional that is hired to the district, he said. On an annual basis, the district sends out an interest survey to all of their professional staff that are employed just for them to express their interests, that they want to be a part of the mentor induction process as a mentor, because it does take additional time.
“We want to make sure that we’re involving those who have an interest in really establishing those relationships from the very first moment,” said Brady. “One of the requirements is that they have to be a tenured professional, which occurs after three years, and they really need to be identified by administration and their peers as highly effective instructional leaders. We determine those individuals who need to go through the induction process, we really start to match that inductee to a mentor that they’re going to work with between one to two years, depending on the requirements of PDE. And then we have our building principals and our special ed administrators involved. What happens here is we have an overall needs assessment where we sit down with the new professional and talk to them about different areas that they might need support.”
The big piece of the induction program is the training and consultation, said Brady.
“In the past we had really focused on training, but this year I’m trying to become a lot more involved in a consultative standpoint where we’re having one-on-one conversations. It’s not just a presentation of information, but some dialogue where we’re able to have conversations and more importantly, build relationships,” said Brady.
The Danielson Model is how the educator is evaluated; it’s the state model that all teachers are evaluated on the student information system.
“It’s not just a data entry program,” Brady said. “That data means something and it’s connected to others.”
Brady noted that the number of people who are being awarded a certification by the Pennsylvania Department of Education has decreased substantially since 2010-2011.
“That means the overall pool of candidates potentially could be an issue,” he said. “Currently, our district has 275 teaching positions. All 275 are filled. So that teacher shortage that some districts are experiencing, not only in the state, but nationally we’re not seeing that here at the district at our district at this point.”
Data from the Pennsylvania College on Education Center for Education Evaluation and Policy Analysis shows that the national data is 8 percent of teachers quit each year. Pennsylvania is below that at 6.2 percent. So Pennsylvania is experiencing less teachers than the national average, but this is based off of previous data. It also states that 30 percent of new teachers leave the occupation each year, and citing conditions as the primary reasons to leave.
“One of the biggest things that we’ve heard, especially during the pandemic, was some of the workload is because we had a teacher sub shortage November of 2021, the board made upon the recommendation, made the decision to increase that rate,” said Brady. “We’ve seen an increase in our fill rate to 90 percent. We’ve heard from numerous buildings and numerous staff, that really helps because when there isn’t coverage, we need to rely on other teachers. I’m confident that rate and the work that we’ve put towards our substitute program is helping with managing workloads and managing some of the additional stress that needing to provide coverage outside of your classroom adds to someone’s caseload.”