DuBOIS — Shawn L. Ford, who just started as the DuBois Area School District’s assistant superintendent in February, talked about how his first month on the job has been going at last Thursday’s board work session.
He said he visited all of the buildings in the district with Superintendent Wendy Benton, and that he’s been trying to get out to all of them on his own as well.
“I’m really making a concerted effort to learn names. There’s a lot of them, but it’s important to me that I know people, that I’m visible and starting to build those relationships,” said Ford.
Ford discussed some of the things he’s noticed throughout the district while visiting the different buildings.
“The engaged lessons that I’m seeing in the elementary schools are having a direct result in the programs we see in the high school,” said Ford. “And I think we can do even more and better at that. I’m coming from two other districts and that it’s impressive to me to see that engagement happening at the elementary level.”
Ford said he is also impressed with the facilities in the district.
“The students here have really nice facilities. I commend the board. I commend this community, the taxpayers, that they’ve provided that because there’s great space for students to do robotics, the music rooms are great, the athletic complexes, the ability to have plays,” said Ford. “I mean, not every district has that.”
“Other than that, I’ve been doing a lot of studying, dipped my hand in, I did one grant so far. A lot of reading policies, reading books, reading as much as I can to get to know (the district),” said Ford, noting that he’s been asking a lot of questions, “but that’s the only way you learn is by asking. So that’s what I’ve been up to, just my initial report after a month.”
Prior to Ford, the position of assistant superintendent was vacant since Brigette Matson, who previously held the position, resigned in June 2021.