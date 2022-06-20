DuBOIS — The final 2022-23 general fund budget in the amount of $70,441,109 with no increase in property taxes was approved by the DuBois Area School District at last Thursday’s regular meeting.
The budget was passed in a 6-0 vote. Those directors voting in favor were President Larry Salone, David Schwab, Mark Gilga, Robert Wachob, Sam Armagost and Gil Barker. Charlie Watt, Dustan Dodd and Jeff Madinger were absent.
The actual millage is 95.34 in Clearfield County and 29.11 in Jefferson County. The difference is the result of the Multi-County Tax Equalization ratio of the State Equalization Board. Last year’s millage rates were 95.34 in Clearfield County and 29.70 in Jefferson County.
Total revenue budgeted or anticipated for the 2021-22 school year was $65,002,934. For 2022-23, it is $67,034,597, which is roughly a 3 percent increase, according to Business Manager Jeanette Buriak, who detailed the budget at the May 5 board work session.
With regard to revenue, Buriak said local revenue makes up 38 percent of the budget, while state revenue makes up 48 percent and federal revenue makes up 14 percent.
“The bulk of our local revenue sources comes from our real estate taxes at 68 percent,” said Buriak.
“For state revenue sources, there’s questions and the concerns,” said Buriak. “Our basic ed subsidy and special ed subsidies are level-funded. The state budget is historically signed July 1, sometimes later after our budget is passed. So while the governor presents his budget in February, we do not have actual numbers until July, August, even September sometimes.”
Expenditures for 2022-23 school year have been budgeted approximately 4 percent over the current school year, 2021-22, Buriak said. Budgeted expenses were $67,545,039 in 2021-22, while they are $70,441,109 in 2022-23, which represents a 4.29 percent increase.
Fifty-seven percent of the district’s budget is for instruction, she said. In 2021-22, $36,812,114 was budgeted for instruction, while $40,023,404 is budgeted for the 2022-23 school year.
Support services make up 28 percent of the district’s budget, Buriak said. For the 2021-22 school year, $19,944,586 was budgeted for support services, while $20,072,131 is budgeted for the 2022-23 school year.
Non-instructional services, student activities and community services, there’s a slight decrease in that, and 1 percent of the district’s budget goes toward non-instructional services, she said. For 2021-22, $887,589 was budgeted, while $887,589 is budgeted for the 2022-23 school year.
Salaries and benefits make up 65 percent of the budgeted expenditures, Buriak said, while contracts and obligations take up another 28 percent.