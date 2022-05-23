DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board has approved the proposed final 2022-23 general fund budget in the amount of $70,441,109 and no increase in property taxes.
The actual millage is 95.34 in Clearfield County and 29.11 in Jefferson County. The difference is due to the Multi-County Tax Equalization ratio of the State Equalization Board. Last year’s millage rates were 95.34 in Clearfield County and 29.70 in Jefferson County.
“There’s a focus on the progression of the DuBois Area School District’s educational objectives as we prepare, prevent, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by student-centered academic and support programs supplemented by improvements to healthy learning environments and expanded access to technology,” said Business Manager Jeanette Buriak at the May 5 board work session.
With regard to revenue, Buriak said local revenue makes up 38 percent of the budget, while state revenue makes up 48 percent and federal revenue makes up 14 percent.
“The bulk of our local revenue sources comes from our real estate taxes at 68 percent,” said Buriak.
State revenue includes basic education subsidy, special education subsidy, property tax relief allocation, transportation subsidy, rental and sinking fund subsidy and retirement and social security subsidies.
“For state revenue sources, there’s questions and the concerns,” said Buriak. “Our basic ed subsidy and special ed subsidies are level-funded. The state budget is historically signed July 1, sometimes later after our budget is passed. So while the governor presents his budget in February, we do not have actual numbers until July, August, even September sometimes.”
Buriak said the transportation subsidy is based on the information from the prior school year.
“It’ll start out with receiving that subsidy as an estimate until all those numbers are in as well,” said Buriak. “A Ready to Learn Black Grant, again, is projected to stay at $700,394. Again, our transportation subsidy, we don’t know what that’ll look like. We are still responding to the COVID mitigation where we have less students riding the bus, we have more buses added, and our subsidy is calculated on a formula that is based on loaded miles. We can see the history here of our state revenue. Pretty flat-funded for the last few years.”
Federal revenue is program-specific, which means that this money is received in the form of a reimbursement, and it is specific to the program that it’s funding, said Buriak.
“So for instance, Title I is to provide remediation to disadvantaged children for reading and math. That amount is based on the number of students that need remediation, the amount of dollars available, and the amount of other districts participating,” she said. “Title II, that is funding for preparing, training, and recruiting high-quality teachers and principals. Title IV is revenue for Safe and Drug Free Schools and also 21st Century Learning Programs. IDEA is Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. Access, the medical assistance reimbursement is reimbursements for eligible related health services provided to special education students as part of their IEP.”
Total revenue budgeted or anticipated for the 2021-22 school year was $65,002,934. For 2022-23, it is $67,034,597, which is roughly a 3 percent increase, Buriak said.
Expenditures for 2022-23 school year have been budgeted approximately 4 percent over the current school year, 2021-22, Buriak said. Budgeted expenses were $67,545,039 in 2021-22, while they are $70,441,109 in 2022-23, which represents a 4.29 percent increase.
Fifty-seven percent of the district’s budget is for instruction, she said. In 2021-22, $36,812,114 was budgeted for instruction, while $40,023,404 is budgeted for the 2022-23 school year.
Support services make up 28 percent of the district’s budget, Buriak said. For the 2021-22 school year, $19,944,586 was budgeted for support services, while $20,072,131 is budgeted for the 2022-23 school year.
Non-instructional services, student activities and community services, there’s a slight decrease in that, and 1 percent of the district’s budget goes toward non-instructional services, she said. For 2021-22, $887,589 was budgeted, while $887,589 is budgeted for the 2022-23 school year.
Salaries and benefits make up 65 percent of the budgeted expenditures, Buriak said, while contracts and obligations take up another 28 percent.
Director Charlie Watt voted against adoption of the proposed budget.
The budget is available for review at the district office. The board is expected to consider the proposed budget for final adoption on June 16.