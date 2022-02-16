DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District Business Manager Jeanette Buriak presented a review of the 2022-23 preliminary budget at the most recent board meeting.
Buriak said the preliminary budget represents the district’s initial estimate of anticipated revenues and expenditures for the fiscal year beginning July 1 and ending on June 30 of the following year.
“It’s important to note that the budgeting process begins in November of the current school year,” said Buriak. “With two to three months of operational data, the district relies on prior year’s actual expenditures and historical trends to create the future year’s budget.”
Buriak reviewed the factors that drive the budget with one being special education.
“The state and federal governments’ mandate drives the provision of special ed services to eligible students. The district has limited flexibility in controlling those costs. Additionally, the state minimally offsets those mandates with insignificant increases in special ed funding,” said Buriak.
Cyber school is another factor that drives the budget, she said.
“Cyber school tuition is a calculation based on the district’s budgeted expenditures with no reconciliation to actual expenditures, or for that matter, to actual district enrollment costs per student,” said Buriak.
Healthcare costs are another factor and are estimated to rise 12 percent next year over the current school year, she said.
“Maintenance and operations drivers include renovations and upgrades to improve student and staff safety and create an environment conducive to teaching and learning,” said Buriak.
Transportation factors that drive the budget include increases in fuel costs and increases in the necessity of specialized transportation, she said.
“Pension costs continue to be a budget concern,” said Buriak. “While the employer share of pension contribution rate is slow as a result of a mountain of unfounded liability within the pension system, this cost will continue to climb and remain high with no relief from the pressure of pension costs in the foreseeable future.”
Uncertain issues in the 2022-23 preliminary budget include the current and future tax revenue.
“The real estate tax revenue has increased over the last two years with more tax payers falling into arrears,” said Buriak.
With regard to the state budget, Buriak said even though the governor presents the state’s proposed budget in February, it is not passed until June 30 and the district’s budget has to be passed by June 30.
“We do not have those final numbers when we go into our final budget,” said Buriak.
Buriak also noted that although the district has received additional federal stimulus as a result of COVID-19, district officials are unclear how those funds may affect the subsidies that the district would normally receive.
Contract negotiations and ongoing COVID-19 related concerns are other uncertain issues in the proposed budget, she said.
Public education money comes from three main sources: Local, and that’s mostly in the form of property taxes; state, which is significantly impacted by economic forces; and federal that originates from the federal government in the form of grants or aid intended to provide services for children with special needs, said Buriak.
Local sources of revenue include current real estate taxes, public utility real estate tax, payments in lieu of current taxes, local service tax, earned income tax, real estate transfer tax, delinquent taxes, interest income, tuition, and miscellaneous other sources.
In the preliminary budget, Buriak said the district has an estimated $25,174,000 for local sources. The local source revenue makes up approximately 40 percent of the total revenue, and taxes account for 97 percent of that local revenue.
“Current real estate taxes in the preliminary budget are projected less than what has been budgeted if you’ll notice in 21-22,” said Buriak. “And the reason for that is when we look that and see that the real estate tax collected in 2021 dropped about 2 percent, resulting in a decrease in tax revenue collected of close to $340,000 compared to the real estate tax revenue collected in 2020. Therefore, the delinquent tax projection was budgeted higher in the current year. When we look at other local sources, those would include facilities rental, student activities, contributions and donations, as well as fees and fines.”
State sources of revenue are basic education funding subsidy, special education subsidy, transportation subsidy, social security and retirement subsidy, state property tax reduction allocation, health services subsidy, rental and sinking fund reimbursement. For the preliminary budget, the district is estimating $31,227,000. The state revenue sources account for the majority of the district revenue at approximately 49 percent.
Basic ed, special ed, transportation and property tax reduction have all been estimated based on actual amounts received in the prior year. The miscellaneous other state subsidies would include revenue received from tuition for orphans and children in placement, as well as Ready to Learn Block Grant, Buriak said.
Federal sources of revenue would include title subsidies, the access medical reimbursement, IDEA and ARP ESSER III. The preliminary budget is estimated at $7,063,000. The federal revenue provides the remaining 11 percent of the total revenue estimated in the preliminary budget. Federal subsidies are program specific and restricted. The grants specify what can be purchased as well as for whom the purchase can be made.
“For clarification, IDEA is an acronym for Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, and it ensures special education and related services to eligible children with disabilities,” said Buriak. “The total revenue estimated for the preliminary budget is $63,465,000.”
“When we look at tax revenue, DuBois Area School District is a multi-county district, so we have Clearfield and Jefferson County,” said Buriak. “Our 21-22 tax rate for our current school year, Clearfield County has a 95.34 mills and Jefferson County is 29.7 mills. If there is no tax increase, there’s a population that still re-balances the rate, which would tentatively look like Clearfield County would be at 95.36 mills, and Jefferson County at 28.99 mills.”
DuBois Area School District has a tax index of 4.6 percent for the next school year. If the district would raise taxes to the index, that would bring Clearfield County to a 100.03 mills and Jefferson County to 30.41 mills. There would be a possible additional tax revenue generated of $1,180,000.
“It would be my recommendation that (the district) would not increase taxes,” said Buriak.
In Clearfield County, a home with a fair market value of a $100,000 would currently have a tax bill of $2,384. If the district would raise taxes to the index, that tax bill would go up to $2,507, resulting in a $123 tax increase. In Jefferson County, a resident or home with a fair market value of $75,000 would have a current tax bill of $2,227.50. Taxes raised to the index would make that bill $2,280.75. The total tax increase $53.25.
In summary for the preliminary budget, the district’s estimated revenue is at $63,465,605.
“We’re projecting expenditures, $69,117,000. Expenditures over revenue, which would result in the use of operating reserves of $5,652,000 and bringing the end of year fund balance down to $16,119,000,” she said.
The board adopted a resolution that certifies that the millage rate will not exceed the 4.6 percent index.
The preliminary budget will continually be updated as additional information becomes available and evolves, “and we have more better information on how our current school year is working,” said Buriak. “And then, in May, we will present the final proposed budget and adopt that. And then in June will be the adoption of the final budget.”