DuBOIS — A review of the proposed final general fund 2023-24 budget in the amount of $72,597,800 was presented to the DuBois Area School Board at their meeting last Thursday and does not include a property tax increase.
In the 2023-24 proposed final budget, Business Manager Jeanette Buriak said the district’s focus remains on:
- Educational remediation, enrichment and unfinished learning
- Student and staff health, safety and wellness
- Continued use of federal grants to support student needs and investments in the capital infrastructure
- Acknowledgement of inflationary pressures, while balancing responsible district budgeting
- Engagement in career readiness to create awareness of and provide authentic work-based learning opportunities with an emphasis on the region’s high priority occupations
Revenue
Buriak said district revenue is received from three main sources:
- Local revenue is generated primarily from property taxes.
- State revenue is either basic education aid or categorical aid, (reimbursement for specific programs).
- Federal aid is entirely comprised of categorical aid.
- Fiscal year 2024 revenue is expected to increase over fiscal year 2023 by 4.5 percent.
Local revenue sources make up 39 percent of the 2023-24 revenue, she said, and includes: Real estate taxes, earned income taxes, real estate transfer taxes and other (investments, contributions, receipts from other schools, tuition, student activities and rentals.
Buriak said the district expects their local revenue to come in at $27,142,320, with real estate taxes accounting for 79 percent of the total local revenue. The current budget for local revenue is $25,724,887.
The re-balanced tax mills will be 95.32 mills in Clearfield County and 29.09 mills in Jefferson County. The district’s current millage is 95.34 mills in Clearfield County and 29.11 mills in Jefferson County. The difference is due to the Multi-County Tax Equalization ratio of the State Equalization Board.
Buriak said the Property Tax Relief Allocations for school year 2023-24 provides approximately $300 of tax reduction for approved Homestead/Farmstead properties.
The state revenue sources make up about 50 percent of the district’s revenue, she said. This includes basic education subsidy (BEF), special education subsidy (SEF), property tax relief association, transportation subsidy, rental and sinking fund subsidy (PlanCon) and retirement and Social Security subsidies.
State revenue is anticipated to be $35,021,599, said Buriak. The current budget for state revenue is listed at $32,120,721. The basic education subsidy ($853,275) and special education subsidy ($249,639) have been budgeted with increases for the 2023-24 school year. The Ready to Learn Block Grant is projected to stay the same at $700,394.
Federal revenue sources make up about 11 percent of the district’s proposed budget, said Buriak. It is expected to be at $7,874,522 in the proposed 2023-24 school budget. The current budget for federal revenue is listed at $9,188,316. Buriak said federal revenue is program specific; the district has limited control over the allocation of funds.
The district anticipates total revenue for the 2023-24 school year to be $70,038,441, which is a 4.5 percent increase over last year’s budgeted amount of $67,033,924.
According to Buriak, the increase in anticipated revenue budgeted in school year 2023-2024 is attributable to:
- A slight increase (1 percent) in assessed values for real estate taxes
- An anticipated increase in delinquent real estate taxes due to a decrease in real estate taxes collected in 2022-23
- Interest income has returned to pre-pandemic levels
- Earned Income Tax is trending upward as salaries increase
- Basic Ed funding increased with an additional Level Up subsidy that was introduced for the current school year after the 2022-23 budget was adopted
- Special Ed funding increase
Expenditures
Expenditures for the 2023-24 school year have been budgeted 3 percent over the current 2022-23 school year, said Buriak. The proposed final budgeted expenses for the 2023-24 school year is listed at $72,597,800, an increase of $2,172,868 over the 2022-23 budget listed at $70,424,932.
Buriak said salaries and benefits account for 63.6 percent of the budgeted expenses. She said this is a shift from prior years due to the ARP ESSER project costs. She said non-discretionary costs account for 29 percent of the budget and approximately 93 percent of the budgeted expenses are comparatively fixed costs.
Budget summary
Summarizing the 2023-24 proposed budget, Buriak said the district anticipates using the district’s fund balance of $2,559,359 to balance the budget.
She said the beginning balance on July 1, 2023, would be $20,850,600; the district will add in budgeted anticipated revenue of $70,038,441 and total estimated fund balance, revenues and other financing sources available of $90,889,121 and then subtract out budgeted expenses of $72,597,800 to give a fund balance at the end of June 30, 2024, of $18,291,321. Of that, she said $17,255,359 is committed or assigned funds, which will leave an unassigned general fund balance as of June 30, 2024, of $1,035,962.
Where the district is headed?
“We will look at where we could be headed by discussing a five-year revenue and expense projection for this five-year plan,” said Buriak.
She said these are the assumptions that were made for revenue through this five-year plan:
- No tax increase over the five-year period
- Real estate tax revenue increase at .80 percent per year
- Minimal increases in assessment growth
- Basic education subsidies projected to increase between .5 percent and 1.0 percent every year
- Pandemic relief funding ends in 2024
- Interest rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels.
Budget events
The board is expected to vote on the proposed final general fund budget for 2023-24 at their meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Administrative Center on Liberty Boulevard and then formally adopt at their meeting on June 15.