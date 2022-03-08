DuBOIS — Tom Koscienski, general manager for food services in the DuBois Area School District, recently gave a mid-year update to board members.
From August through January, Koscienski said the food staff served 99,661 student breakfasts and 169,361 lunches.
“Some people might say that’s not a big number, but it truly is,” he said. “It’s right around 78 to 80 percent of our student population that’s in our buildings this year.”
Koscienski said all elementary breakfasts are still served in a classroom, while middle school students take their breakfasts to the classrooms and senior high school students, some of them still eat in the cafeteria, but for the most part, they take them to the classroom and all of the second breakfasts are taken to the classroom, also.
“We’ve only had the opportunity to do one catering this year so far, and that was for the DAHS Sports Hall of Fame at the beginning of the school year,” said Koscienski. “There were approximately 100 people, I think it might have been a little bit more in attendance, and it’s always fun to do that because you get to see people that you don’t know and people come up to you and talk to you and they ask you where the food comes from. When you tell them they come from the school cafeteria, they kind of look at you. And then when they eat it, then it’s like, did this really come from the school cafeteria? And I say, ‘Yes, it does.’”
He said the catering events are nice because people see that the food being served is truly the food that is served to students.
“We give them (students) the best foods that we possibly can,” said Koscienski.
For fundraisers this year so far, the food services department did two and they both had barbecue chicken dinners. He noted that both organizations did fairly well with those fundraisers.
With regard to the district’s food truck, which was received through a grant applied for by business Manager Jeanette Buriak, he said the truck was used during the summer food service program in Penfield, Sykesville, Reynoldsville and the Oklahoma-Salem area.
The district served 1,031 lunches out of the food truck last year, or an average of 57 a day, said Koscienski.
“That may not seem like a lot, but that was in 18 days that we served that,” he said. “This year, we’re actually hoping to be able to give the students a breakfast along with their lunch, but we still have to wait for clarification from PDE (Pennsylvania Department of Education) until they make up their minds if we’re going to be allowed to do that or not.”
Koscienski also thanked his team of “dedicated people who make it their goal every day to make the best possible meals for all the students and staff at the buildings they work in; the numbers involved and the extra work they do would not be possible without them.
“I would also like to thank Sheila Gross, our department secretary,” said Koscienski. “She always goes above and beyond every day in her job and is just wonderful to work with.”
Koscienski also read a poem about lunch ladies/men that someone from the food staff found online. It wasn’t meant to be anything but a poem, he said.
He also thanked Buriak and Superintendent Wendy Benton.
“Many of you probably don’t know what these two do, especially just for me at times is way above and beyond anything I could ever hope for,” said Koscienski. “Anytime I have any issues or problems, I can go to either one of them, pick up the phone and call either one of them and they’re always there to help. So for that, I thank you both very much.”