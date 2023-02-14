DuBOIS — In honor of Valentine’s Day, DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton delivered more than 2,000 valentines to residents at the DuBois Continuum of Care Community.
Benton said the district’s partnership with the valentines for the DuBois Continuum of Care Community dates back to the summer of 2017 when the residents and DCCC staff prepared backpacks full of school supplies for students in need within the DuBois Area School District.
“Even more remarkable than this heartfelt donation was the personal note inside, which was written by the residents and staff to include well wishes for a successful school year,” said Benton. “Over the past six years, our relationship has flourished.”
As the residents and staff pay acts of kindness forward, the staff and students at the DuBois Area School District return an act of kindness, she said.
“Every year, the staff and residents of the DuBois Continuum of Care Community provide an incredibly generous Snack Bag of Joy to ensure that the students are well nourished over the holiday while the district is closed,” said Benton. “And in return, the staff and students of the DuBois Area School District reciprocate that kindness by creating a variety of handmade valentines and valentine décor to show how much we care and appreciate their thoughtfulness.”
“As we strive to fulfill the mission of the district, ‘Teaching today’s learners to be tomorrow’s leaders,’ we believe that when we teach kindness and provide opportunities for our students to experience the intrinsic value and reward of kindness, they will grow to lead with grace,” said Benton.
Benton said the staff and students love this project and look forward to it every year.
In addition to the cards, crafts, placemats and jokes, this year students in Ericka Checchio’s fourth-grade class at Wasson Elementary made beautiful heart-shaped pillows to share with the residents, said Benton.
“Thank you to everyone who participated and contributed to our collection of over 2,000 valentines,” said Benton. “It is our sincere hope that this will continue to be a tradition for many years to come.”