DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District directors, at last Thursday’s meeting, discussed the increase in enrollment at Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational School) in Reynoldsville.
Director Sam Armagost, who along with Director Bob Wachob are the board’s representatives on the Jeff Tech Joint Operating Committee, said they received an email on Thursday from Jeff Tech Administrative Director Barry Fillman, who reported that enrollment is up to 520 students.
“That’s very good for Jeff Tech,” said Armagost.
“Just as a note, when I retired, which has only been three years now, maybe four at the most,” said Wachob. “I think (Jeff Tech) was around 360 kids.”
“They are getting some kids, coming down from St. Marys and Ridgway,” said Armagost.
Wachob noted that the email from Fillman stated that the growth is 51 percent in four years.
Director David Schwab asked if there is a career and technical school in St. Marys or Ridgway.
DASD Superintendent Wendy Benton said it’s a matter of the programs that are offered.
“Jeff Tech has programs that are not offered at St. Marys,” said Benton. “So those students are entitled to attend Jeff Tech to have access to their program of choice.”
“It was my impression that there’s not a tremendous amount of Ridgway and St. Marys though,” said Wachob. “I mean, this growth is primarily within our districts.”
“I think the last meeting we had down there, they were at 500, and then we got that email today, that said that they were at 520,” said Armagost.
The DuBois Area School District is one of four whose students can attend Jeff Tech if they choose to do so. The other sending school districts include Brockway, Brookville and Punxsutawney.