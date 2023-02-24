DuBOIS — An update on the esports program in the DuBois Area School District was presented at this month’s board work session.
Last year, the district’s vision was to purchase the computers and build an esports arena, said Director of Instructional Technology and Innovation Nicole Hill. Since that time, the district has bought the computers and created the room, which is semi-decorated.
“We’re still working on some other pieces and we’ve started the winter competition,” said Hill.
The finals were held on Feb. 16 and the DAHS teams did very well, she said. The Super Smash Brothers competition started this week.
There are currently 37 students on the roster to participate in esports, said Hill. Todd Shindledecker was hired as the esports coach, while Tyler Waltman has been volunteering to help with the esports team. Hill introduced students Katie Clinger, esports president, and Keenan Connor, treasurer, and Cam Rodgers, who participates on the team.
The DAHS team recently won a championship during a competition.
“It’s been several weeks and Katie can tell you it was a learning curve and difficult and our teams had to go against each other,” said Hill. “We’re really happy to have started out and win the championship for that. The Super Smash comes with some big prize money as well. The winning team gets $1,250.”
“It’s really great to see kids come in,” said Shindledecker. “We have kids that play other sports. We have kids that have never been in a sport and they’re coming in and they’re getting connected and they’re making new friendships and it’s just been such a great experience in such the short amount of time just seeing these kids all come together and develop friendships. The first day we got in there ... it was who’s that kid? Who’s that? No one knew each other and now they’re all calling each other by name and they’re seeing each other in the hallway and there’s a lot of camaraderie and it’s really good to see it.”
“I really appreciate having the esports team because I was one of those people that never had a sport that I was good at,” said Clinger. “I never really felt as though I was accepted, and now that I’m the president of esports, I really feel like I have a place in the school. So thank you (board).”
The number of students participating in esports is going to fluctuate, said Shindledecker, because there are some students who are in winter sports and spring sports.
“The fact that we’re running it all year we’re going to see kids come in and out,” said Shindledecker.
“I hope it keeps growing and keeps continuing,” said Director Robert Wachob. “It is really exciting and needed so badly for so many. Like you (Clinger) said, you feel like you actually belong now to something important. And that’s a great thing as all of our kids need to experience that, we all need to feel that.”
“When district band (students were) going back and forth past the esports room and I heard so many kids are so jealous of DuBois,” said Shindledecker. “They were like ... they have an esports team, that is so awesome. And they would come in and they’d look around. We’re definitely the envy of a lot of different school districts.”
“Well that’s not why we did it, but I’m glad we did,” said board President Larry Salone.
Superintendent Wendy Benton said “this is just the beginning.” She acknowledged Hill for “leading this charge” and Shindledecker for “doing a fantastic job.”
Benton also recognized the students for their participation in the program.
“This is new in our area. Maybe not everywhere, but I mean this is something new and sometimes that can be a little bit intimidating,” said Benton. “But for you to step up in a leadership position, I find remarkable. You’re making history, you’re creating this, you’re a part of the bylaws, you’re building a program for the future. So we are here to teach, teaching today’s learners to be tomorrow’s leaders and you are exemplifying our mission. So we’re very, very proud of you and look forward to your continued success. Great job.”
In April 2022, the board approved a proposal to order the necessary equipment to proceed with establishing an esports program for students in the district.
Esports, also known as electronic sports, is a form of competition that is facilitated through computer gaming, according to information provided by the North American Scholastic Esports Federation (NASEF). Most commonly, esports takes the form of organized, multiplayer online video game competitions. These competitions often incorporate live broadcasts with commentary and award prize money to competitors.