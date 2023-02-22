DuBOIS — A DuBois Area School District parent, at last Thursday’s board work session, voiced her concerns about her son dealing with “a lot of racism in school.”
“It’s not being dealt with to the point where he doesn’t feel safe at school,” the mother said. “I’ve been in this school system for 11 years, this is my fourth child through here, and I’ve never encountered this. I’ve never encountered it until this year. Not only am I encountering it at the middle school, but I’m also encountering it at the high school with my daughter. I don’t understand why, they’ve been in school with these kids since kindergarten.”
She said she’s talked with several administrators about the issue before deciding to attend the school board meeting.
“But it’s gotten to that point where that is where I am with it,” she said. “I don’t know what other measures to go because I don’t want to remove my children from school. They learn better interacting with other children and with teachers.”
Board President Larry Salone asked the parent if she will provide the specifics to directors privately and they can look into it.
“We appreciate you coming and tell us about it because we don’t want that ... it shouldn’t happen anywhere in the world to be honest,” said Salone.
Director Robert Wachob said, “I’m pretty sure I speak for the entire board here, bullying in any way, shape or form, it’s never acceptable in our district. I wish the heck we had a pill to fix it because it’s not, you can say that and you can’t literally fix it everywhere, but rest assured it’s not acceptable in any way, shape or form with anybody.”
The parents also said with regards to Skyward, the district’s student information system, that some teachers aren’t putting student assignments in before the computer software automatically generates an email saying their child is failing.
“For most parents that may not check that, no problem. But I do. And I’m on my kids about their education. It comes first. But it doesn’t help if the teachers aren’t putting in the work. And I know this for a fact because I’ve called the building and my child did the work, but I don’t see it on there,” the parent said. She said she does allow a week or so to check back and see if the work is shown as completed, and it’s not.
Again, Salone asked the parent to share the pertinent information with the administration so that it can be reviewed and find a solution to her concern.