DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School District’s proposed three-year comprehensive plan was presented by administrators to the board at last Thursday’s work session.
The comprehensive plan team, made up of 26 administrators, teachers, directors, parents, community members and students, started working on the plan at the end of the last spring and have been working on it continuously ever since, according to Superintendent Wendy Benton.
“After 20 years, 15 years in administration, I have written at least five comprehensive plans with my teams, and we have really struggled with this one, specifically, because of the challenges that we are facing across our district to find the time to really come together as a team,” said Benton. “We worked as much as we possibly could in the summer months to really get a jump start and it’s just been a process. I want to thank my team for sticking strong through this with me, and I know that we’re all very proud of the plan that we put together.”
Benton said the comprehensive plan is required by the Pennsylvania Department of Education every three years and is centered around continuous improvement of leadership, teaching and learning is critically important to ensuring that all students have access to a world-class education that prepares them for college careers and life.
“Pennsylvania’s cycle of improvement is grounded in evidence-based approaches that can both improve student outcomes and increase the return on investment as resources are spent on programs and practices likely to have a positive impact,” said Benton. “The comprehensive planning process provides opportunities to create, assess, and adjust throughout the three-year cycle, and empowers us to engage stakeholders in the pursuit of a shared vision for student success.”
Benton said the plan will be on display for public review for 30 days.
“We will make any final revisions to the plan, and then we will submit this for your approval at the Feb. 23 meeting,” she said. Once approved, the plan will be sent to the state. The deadline for this submission is March 30; however, the district wants to have their plan submitted by February, and then the plan will be effective July 1 and remain in effect until 2026.
The plan will strive to provide each student with diverse educational opportunities that encompass academic, physical, emotional, and social needs, said Benton.
“That’s really our emphasis on building those well-rounded learners, encouraging each student to become a self-reliant and independent lifelong learner, as well as productive citizens,” she said. “In our world, that is truly our overall role developing a safe, positive learning environment based upon cooperation, understanding among students, staff, board, family and community. And I think that those are the qualities that really build the strong school community that we have. And developing the 21st century learning skills that are necessary for both staff and students to acquire and present information, knowledge, and concepts. That then brings us to our shared educational values, and this is where we bring in the students, staff, administration, parents and community members.”
Benton said students will help the district to attain the mission and the vision of the district by demonstrating the shared values of the district through their daily interactions and accomplishments.
“Our staff will help us to do this by implementing and cultivating their values, reflective of our mission and vision,” she said. “Our administration supports these goals by implementing and cultivating the values, reflective of the mission and vision, and the administration helps by establishing the shared values, goals, and action plans that encompass students’, academic, physical, emotional, and social needs. Our parents help to establish these by reinforcing and supporting the mission and vision of the district through their children and their efforts to raise productive citizens who are prepared to be future leaders throughout our community and the world. And finally, our community members help us by supporting the efforts and initiatives of the community and the district to foster the established shared values perspectively.”
Administrators talked extensively about the ways the plan will continue to increase student opportunities for career readiness in all grades from elementary through high school.
It was noted that one of the most challenging part of the administrative team’s job is to work and assist students in promoting positive mental health.
“One of the things that is taking huge strides in that direction at the high school, and I know the middle school as well is the implementation of something called Hope Squad,” said high school Principal Charles Pasternak. “Hope Squad is an international program was originally founded in Utah but what it is, basically it’s a peer-to-peer kind of a mental health watchdog group where we have students nominated by their peers and then go through training with their parent’s permission.
“But basically beginning this year, we have 36 high school students representing all different pockets of our student population,” said Pasternak. “And these students are trained currently ongoing. I mean, they meet weekly and they’re basically trained to look out for each other, to look out for our students. We all know that the peers have more interaction with each other than they do even with the adults in our building because of just the nature of everyday life. And we are seeing a tremendous impact on our school already in just a few months of helping others. Really a call to service. There’s also a huge community service element to this Hope Squad. Our Hope Squads are getting out in the community and assisting with different events. And these are just students in our school that I’m just extremely proud of and they’re doing great things for each other and for our culture. And so we are very, very excited about continuing this program and getting it further rooted throughout the length of this comprehensive plan.”
Edd Brady, the district’s director of human resources, discussed the plan’s induction program for professional employees. He said the program includes permanent certification of all staff members that has requirements ranging from three to six years to gain permanent certification. The committee reviewed reasons why new teachers leave the profession and what can be done to retain them.
Brady said the district’s program is designed to help new teachers be successful and motivate them to want to remain in their chosen profession. He noted that the retention rate in the district has been excellent.