DuBOIS — The Oklahoma Elementary School addition and renovation project is currently ahead of schedule on some phases and slightly behind schedule on some others, according to DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton.
As of Feb. 11, Benton said the project is 61.56 percent complete with an anticipated completion date of Aug. 3.
During her overview of the project at last week’s board meeting, Benton said phase two and three are complete and this includes eight classrooms, which have been turned over to the district.
Benton said phase four is nearing completion. This phase includes an additional six classrooms and those are scheduled to be turned over to the district by March 20. They’re working on the wall finishes, the ceiling, mechanical and electrical work above the ceilings.
The flooring is in process of being installed and casework is scheduled to arrive in the near future for installation. With the completion of phase four, the students will be able to occupy that area, and then they’ll move into phase five (the old office suite) to be converted into the new library, she said.
Phase 1B is a new gym and stage and those areas are progressing very well. The exterior insulation and the brick are complete, the roof structure and decking has been installed. Once the roof is enclosed, the space will be tempered to allow the floor slab to be poured.
Phase 1A is the new entry for the lobby and administration. The exterior and interior concrete block-walls have been built to the roof line, allowing for the roof structure to be set. The roof joints and metal deck are being installed. And once complete, roofing can be installed to make the space weather-tight.
And the sixth phase includes the cafeteria and the most miscellaneous halls on the main level. The ceilings are exposed and a majority of mechanical and electrical lines have been run supporting those spaces, which have been completed or nearing completion. The cafeteria ductwork has been installed ahead of schedule for the upcoming summer.
“At times when we are just unable to acquire the materials that we need to proceed with a particular phase, we just move into another phase and we do what we can,” said Benton. “Some phases are ahead of schedules and others are a little behind.”
Benton said officials are hopeful that if they can make up a little bit of time and keep the other phases on track, that they will be ready for an open house for Oklahoma in August.