DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton, at last Thursday’s board work session, recognized the DuBois Area Middle School and DuBois Area High School Hope Squad, a peer-to-peer suicide prevention program.
“At the beginning of the month, I was honored to provide the opening remarks at the inaugural training for our high school Hope Squad,” said Benton.
Benton said that Hope Squad members are nominated by their classmates as trustworthy peers and are trained by advisors. She said the program reduces youth suicide through education, training, and peer intervention.
Benton said the Hope Squads have been established through the support of Sonya Fetterhoff from Sunny 106 and Mary Brown of the Clearfield Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team. The high school Hope Squad consists of 35 students and is led by high school Principal Chuck Pasternak and the following school counselor and teacher volunteers: David Volpe, Elizabeth Drahushak, Nancy Chelgren, Deidre Smith, Jackie Norris, Heather Pasternak, Gretchen Javens, Mandi Bell, Denise Sloan, Scott Creighton and Tracy Chewning.
The middle school Hope Squad consists of 25 students and is led by the administration and the following school counselors: Anne McClelland, Marcy Kennis, Christine Kline and Maureen Gregorio.
“The mission of our Hope Squad members is to create a safe school environment, promote connectedness, support anti-bullying, encourage mental wellness, reduce mental health stigma, and prevent substance misuse,” said Benton.
KICKS program
Benton also told the board that the First Class Children’s Foundation, through the financial support of the community, donated more than 120 pair of Nike and Converse shoes for students at the middle school. She said she joined Matt and Kim Reed of the First Class Children’s Foundation for the third KICKS giveaway.
“When asked, ‘Why give away shoes?’ Matt Reed said, ‘The answer is easy. I’m really into sneakers. It all started back when I got my first job. I used my very first paycheck to buy my favorite shoe of all time, the all-white Air Force 1,’” said Benton. “This shoe meant something special to me when I was a kid, and it really gave me self confidence. That’s what KICKS is all about. It’s about self confidence.
“Unfortunately, far too many kids are walking around in beat up and worn down shoes,” said Benton, referring to Reed’s comments to her. “It’s sad to think about. I’ve heard plenty of stories. I’m sick of talking about how sad it is, (it’s) time to do something about it. That’s why we give shoes to local kids at the DuBois Area Middle School. We have raised thousands of dollars and we convert into Nike and Converse shoes. Each pair is boxed and packaged with KICKS branding. Each pair features a donation card with the name of the person who donated them. When we donate them to a DuBois Middle School teacher, Kristie Taylor, she is the point of contact and has developed a very unique program to get the shoes to the children. At the end of the day, we don’t donate shoes, we donate confidence.”
Benton thanked Matt Reed and his wife, Kim, for once again coming together.
“It is absolutely exceptional,” said Benton. “Even, as we were setting up, the kids walking down the hallway were just commenting and so excited and eager for the chance to possibly win a pair of shoes. So, very thankful to Mr. Reed and everyone that supports the First Class Children’s Foundation.”
Digital sign
Benton also thanked Director of Instructional Technology and Innovation Nicole Hill for her work on the district’s digital sign on Liberty Boulevard.
“She (Hill) is helping us to reinforce the identification of our school zone,” Benton said. “On days when school is in session, the speed limit within the school zone from 7:15 until 7:45 in the morning and from 2:30 until 3:00 in the afternoon is 15 miles per hour. We ask that all motorists please be mindful of our school zones and reduce speed accordingly. Nicole Hill is doing a phenomenal job with our digital sign and she added that into the playlist every so many seconds, and that was at the suggestion of (Director) Mr. (Charlie) Watt, whenever we had that information gathering session, so happy that we’re able to do that.”