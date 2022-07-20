DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton, at last week’s board meeting, provided an update on the summer instructional programs.
Benton expressed appreciation to the board for their support of all of the programs, as well as to all of the staff who are making those programs possible.
“We have over 36 teachers supporting just our elementary summer programming,” said Benton. “I know that there are many districts, not just locally, but across the nation, that would love to offer summer programming, but are unable, because of the lack of availability of teachers that are willing to come in, and to facilitate the instruction to the students in the summer.”
Benton said there are 227 students who are regularly attending the district’s summer school program. These students receive two hours of reading and mathematics instruction and intervention at their instructional level.
“This program is not just for students that are below the grade level standard, or below their grade levels. It’s just for any student. The students that are accelerated are able to accelerate, and move up into grade levels above their current grade, to ensure that we’re really getting the most out of every student,” said Benton.
After the students complete their two hours of instruction and intervention in reading and math, they move into what the district calls, summer extension, for one hour, she said.
“We have 18 extension teachers that are facilitating these courses,” Benton said. “I’ll note that the most popular course is the Kids Cooking Camp. We had to add instructor after instructor to meet the demand because that was the camp that most kids requested. We have five instructors teaching Kids Cooking Camp. We’re also offering Kids Podcasting, Weather, Physics and Science, Fun with Folk Tales, Mathematics Fun, Edible STEM Challenges, STEM Camp, and we have Ready, Set, Kindergarten for our pre-k students, the students that are getting ready to begin kindergarten this year.”
Benton said in addition to the 36 teachers, the district has “an amazing support staff” who are helping with the program — supporting the students, supporting the teachers, the administration. She said there are four Title 1 professionals and four special education care professionals, and there are six administrators there every day.
“We have all of our elementary administrators, as well as our two administrators from the middle school,” said Benton. “Nicole Hill, as our director of Instructional Technology and Innovation, has been instrumental from the very beginning stages. We’ve never been able to offer a program as such. She has been instrumental in organizing the classes, and all of the various theme offerings, as well as acquiring all of the technology and equipment, to facilitate this program.”
Benton acknowledged Director of Transportation Andy Edinger for his support of the program.
“We couldn’t have done this without him,” she said. “We know that transportation provides a barrier to so many of our families, and we have been fortunate to be able to apply for our ESSER grant funding to pay, and be able to provide the transportation. So not only to Andy Edinger, but to all of our drivers — our van drivers, our bus drivers, that are here for us every day, and transporting the students safely to and from the schools.”
Benton also thanked Director of Information Technology Dan Brocious and the IT staff.
“Again, we could not have done this without you. We have hundreds of kids. I mean, there’s probably 600 kids in the middle school alone, and they have their technology needs met, because of you and your staff, and we thank you for that,” said Benton.
Benton said the middle school’s custodial staff has had to strategically plan their approach to clean the middle school building, because the district has all of its programs in a centralized location, to try to make that convenient for families.
“So (we’re) very appreciative of their (custodial staff) flexibility to help us to facilitate the program,” said Benton.
“I’d like to thank the cafeteria staff,” said Benton. “Stephanie Dick is the head cook over at the middle school, as well as our Food Service Director Tom Koscienski. All of the staff. They are doing a phenomenal job preparing the meals that we know the kids love to eat, and we’re feeding all of these kids every day. So, I thank you for your support, to allow us to allocate our ESSER grant dollars to a very, very valuable cause.”
On a separate topic, Benton also expressed appreciation to the maintenance department and Rick Tapper.
“I know you can see the transformation of the board room, as well as the district office. They did new flooring, and just the paint ... Rick Tapper has just been doing a phenomenal job,” said Benton. “He is incredibly talented in his field. He does meticulous work. He is a pleasure to have here, and we’re really grateful to have the opportunity for all of the improvements ... across the district, I can see the improvements that we’re seeing, right before our eyes, on a daily basis.”