DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton, at last week’s board meeting, announced that the VEX Robotics Teams’ trip to Texas for the World Championship has been fully funded.
“Through the school district’s support of just over $7,000 and the support of our school community — both local businesses and the employees of the DuBois Area School District — the team was able to raise the $14,000 to cover all costs associated with the trip,” said Benton. “This is a fine example of the great things we can accomplish for kids when we all work towards a common goal. As the robotics teams make their final preparations over the next two weeks, we wish them the best and know that they will represent us well at the world competition.”
The VEX Robotics competition strives to prepare students to become future innovators and increase interest in STEM subject areas. Each year, students are presented with a new competitive game for which they must design, build, and code a robot. The robots are built from kits, but students have immense freedom in the design as there are no predetermined instructions and many parts can be modified. The entire process focuses on the engineering design process and documenting it, with many awards centered around the teams’ engineering notebooks.
In early March, DuBois was represented by 10 students comprising three teams at the VEX Western Pennsylvania State Championships at Clarion University. The teams had earned their invitations to championships based on their performance and awards from tournaments earlier in the season. Two teams finished the day with coveted invitations to the VEX World Championship to be held the first week of May in Dallas, Texas.
Both teams are now preparing for the upcoming world championships where they will face top teams from both the United States and international competitions. The teams will be traveling with some family and their coaches, Jen Keith and Ken Evans.