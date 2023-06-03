DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District has once again been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education.
Now in its 24th year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.
To qualify for the Best Communities designation, applicants answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program, and community music-making programs. Responses were verified by school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.
“We are so proud of our staff and students and the entire DASD family for their continued support of our music programs and events. Our board of directors and administration have made this honor possible once again by showing how important music education is to our community,” said Rebecca Sensor, DuBois Area Middle School music instructor.
Since the passage of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) in 2015 and a stated emphasis on a well-rounded education, many school districts have re-committed to music and arts education programs. During the pandemic, music and arts programs were a vital component to keeping students engaged in school. ESSA provides designated funding for well-rounded educational opportunities through Title IV Part A Student Academic Success and Achievement grants. NAMM Foundation research has revealed that these grants are being widely used by school districts to address instructional gaps in access to music and arts education.
“Music has given me moments with friends and teachers that I could never replicate with anything else. To me, music is like a time machine where I can simply listen to a song and relive many wonderful memories” said eighth grade student Ian Jay. His classmate, Addison Love added that “Music has changed my life. It makes me so happy to let a song fill me and flow through me. Music has helped me express and find parts of myself that words just can’t. I don’t know where life will take me, but I know that wherever I am I will always be singing.”
In the DuBois Area School District, 100 percent of elementary school students receive music classes twice in a six day rotation from a certified music teacher and every fourth grade student has the opportunity to start a band instrument. In the middle school, in addition to classroom music offerings, there are currently over 500 students performing in music ensembles. In 2023, DuBois Area High School had five students qualify for Pennsylvania Music Educators Association’s All-State ensembles. For more information about The NAMM Foundation, visit www.nammfoundation.org.