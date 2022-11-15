DuBOIS — The Interact Club of DuBois Central Catholic School recently assisted the DuBois Rotary Club with a special grant project that they are working on with the First Class Children’s Foundation.
With the help of several DCC students, including Jackie Reilly, Alyssa Johnston, Eva Bloom, Sophie Mangiantini and Rose Whipple, “we were able to ‘sticker’ over 600 books for the Imagination Station book vending machine that will be placed at DuBois Juniata Elementary School later this week,” according to Rotary President Brian Leech.
Every year, Leech said the club is eligible to apply for a district grant. That grant is generally in the amount of about $3,000, with the local club contributing $1,500 and Rotary International matches that amount with $1,500.
“We applied for a grant to fill Matt Reed’s new Imagination Station book vending machine, that’s going to Juniata Elementary School on the 18th of November,” said Leech. “The Rotary Club was able to get the grant and we donated every single book that will go inside of it with our grant money.”
Leech said 639 books were donated by using that grant money.
“That will keep that machine filled for about 1 1/2 to 2 years,” he said.
As a child, Leech said he read a lot “so Matt’s organization has always been near and dear to me and just what he does for local kids.”
Leech said it’s also nice to see someone help the teachers and students.
“A lot of people don’t know that a lot of teachers buy a lot of supplies for their own classroom,” said Leech.