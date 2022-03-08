DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic Players’ “Anything Goes” is currently scheduled to hit the stage later this month, with Nicki Forsyth making her debut as director.
According to a summary of the plot, “the audience is in for a rollicking good time on the high seas, complete with love, deception, celebrity-chasing, and probably even a glimpse of stocking (shocking!). They will sit back and enjoy Cole Porter’s most infectious — and enduring — songs from ‘Anything Goes,’ including ‘De-Lovely,’ ‘I Get a Kick Out of You,’ and, of course, ‘Anything Goes.’”
The show is set in the 1930s on a ship sailing from New York to London.
“This giddy, salty, wisecracking musical-comedy will put a smile on each face and have the whole audience tapping their toes,” according to the summary.
Forsyth, who has overseen the music in previous DCC performances for several years, will be using her musical and staging talents to direct the musical.
“It’s so exciting to watch this fresh cast develop a love for classic comedic theater,” said Forsyth. “I can’t wait for them to experience the response of an audience.”
Assistant Principal Theresa Liddle has played a vital role in bringing the musical to life as well. It has been noted that Liddle’s organizational skills have been extremely beneficial to the planning and practices and hard work that it takes to transport an audience into the heart of the story.
For those who enjoy the dancing in classic musicals such as “Anything Goes,” sophomore choreographer and competitive dancer Sara Huegler has developed a number of dance routines for the songs. She has also taught a group of actresses (Reno’s Angels) to tap dance.
“This creative team has done a great job of taking a musical with a lot of history to a place where a modern audience will have a truly enjoyable experience,” according to school officials.
Veteran Producer Carol Korthaus has been organizing costumes, scenery, and props to ensure that the audience feels like it has traveled back to the 1930s onboard a ship heading to London.
Korthaus said she is eager for a new generation to be introduced to this well-loved musical.
Several DCC seniors will be on the stage in a culmination of their dramatic careers in high school.
Sophia Ginther, who has acted in musicals throughout her whole career at DCC, will be headlining as Reno Sweeney, a nightclub singer turned evangelist looking for love. Ginther entertained audiences last year as the Fairy Godmother in DCC’s production of “Cinderella.”
Becca Huegler, who played the villainous Lady Sebastian in “Cinderella,” will play a manipulating mother in this musical, Evangeline Harcourt.
Caleb Bruno used his vocal talents to play Lord Pinkleton in “Cinderella,” and this year he will put his comedic talents to work playing Moonface Martin, Public Enemy Number 13.
Cinderella’s Prince Topher, Aaron Gankosky, will be playing the irrepressible Sir Evelyn Oakleigh.
Senior Jack Adair, a newcomer to the DCC stage, will perform as the rakish Billy, a role made famous by Frank Sinatra.
“The cast and crew of ‘Anything Goes’ has been working hard to create a dazzling experience for their audience,” said school officials, noting that it will be the “show of the year.”
The show dates are as follows: Friday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, March 27 at 2 p.m.; Friday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m.
Adult tickets are $13, senior/student tickets are $10, and children under 11 tickets are $6. Patrons can pay using PayPal. All seats must be reserved in advance. Ticket sales are going on now at the school website www.duboiscatholic.com.