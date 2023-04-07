DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic sixth-graders staged their annual re-enactment of the Stations of the Cross, a school tradition for decades, during Holy Week.
Staging a Passion Play is the final project for the students’ unit of study on the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Costumed cast members portrayed the roles of Pontius Pilate, Roman soldiers, Mary, Veronica, Simon of Cyrene, and a crowd of onlookers at each of the 14 Stations of the Cross — from when Jesus is condemned to death to when he is laid in the tomb. The presentation also included a resurrection scene.
The performances were held in the school auditorium on Tuesday and Wednesday for students, faculty and staff, family, friends and the general public.
Directors Jodi Stewart and Michael Micknis said the students began rehearsing in January and about 31 students were involved in this year’s performance.
Over the last several years, the Passion Play has been changed.
The stations used to be more live action. Now it’s live action and then they freeze to do the Stations of the Cross, Stewart said.
The students look forward to their grade’s turn to perform the play, Stewart said.
Since none are speaking roles, it can be a little difficult to choose who portrays the main characters.
“It varies from year to year how many try out,” said Stewart. “They sign up for what they want and then they audition and we fit them in the role that fits them best. If we need a character to be a little more gentle or prayerful, we look at the facials, we look at their posture, how they carry themselves on stage, whereas if you need someone to be a little bit more bold, like Pilate, they’ve got to be a student who is comfortable to do this.”
Their facial expressions are especially important, in addition to their actions.
The tradition is something every sixth-grader will remember as they continue their high school years and beyond.
Cast and crew
Narrators were Reed Kelsey, Autumn Nelson, Adam Guthridge, Sophie Bender; Jesus was portrayed by Leo Laubacker; Guards were: Landon Bauman, Julian Swisher, Kellan Hoover, Tyler Pingstler, Dalton King; Mary: Aubrey Young; Veronica: Reagan Gillespie; Mary Magdalene: Addison Gressler; Martha: Venetia Suplizio; Women of Jerusalem: Addison Gressler, Ella Smith, Venetia Suplizio and Mia Lougee; Judas Iscariot: Thadyus Murray; Pontius Pilate: Jude Marchioni; Barabbas, Camden Dodd; Simon: Coen Rooney; John: Randy White; and Peter: Colton Sachs; sleeping in the garden: Mark Corbin, Cole Gooding, Remy Helm, Randy White; gardeners: Blake Barrett, Cole Gooding; lights: Ryan Sliwinski, Landon Snowberger; music: Owen Himes, Mackenzie Hoyt; curtain: Luke Shermer, Blake Barrett; props and sound effects: Mark Corbin, Remy Helm, Cole Gooding; makeup: Sophie Bender; and programs: Camden Dodd.
Ken Coder and Dan Youngdahl helped with set/props and Beth Roy helped with costume cleaning and mending.